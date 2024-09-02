Advice on Choosing the Right Food Supplement

For me personally.



I get my fiber, omega 3’s from diet. I get plenty of probiotic but I still take a multi with them in it. I got a stand alone probiotic for my wife and I take one of them before bed but I probably don’t need to do that.



For fiber I eat a cereal called smart bran by natures path. That covers around half my intake the rest comes from my diet.



I eat a can of sardines a day I buy in bulk, plus I eat a lot of eggs, nuts, nut butters, avocado and fatty fish 1-2 times a week.



So I basically just take a quality multi vitamin and creatine. I’ll have a protein shake post workout or for breakfast if I’m running late or lazy. But that’s food not really “supplements”.



So for me a multi vitamin covers anything my diet might lack (days only eating enough veggies and fruits) I’m not all decent there. This is what works for me.



I’m good at prepping food and having what I need on hand so that helps make it easy.