advice for a first time manager

If you are being serious TS, then you already have some good advice. Lead by example is arguably the best. If they see you working hard and getting your hands dirty too, that goes a long way.



Beyond that you must recognize your own Management style, as not every can be the clone Manager business books typically template and portray.



My method was always to heavily invest in everyone below me, who wanted to move up and succeed, by giving them increasing responsibility, including ones that other managers had basically protected prior. I even had a peer manager ask me, early in my Managerial career if i was not afraid i was training my replacement. My answer was 'no, if they think my value is only in training my replacement, and they cannot see another role even higher up, as they promote my underling, it is time for me to go elsewhere'.



And i actually did that in my second career Management job. I joined a smaller company as their Purchasing/Logistics manager after the prior retired. The 'purchasing assistant' wanted the job but it was given to me. I felt some friction from her when i started but she quickly accepted me. I quickly recognized she was more than capable for the job and probably should have got it and i told her i want you to be my complete shadow. We will share one email account for core Purchasing/Logistics functions, and you can reply, just a i would, without checking in on the other.



We acted as co-equals, and when i applied to my 3rd company for a bigger Management position, i told the company owner, he already had my replacement and would be a fool to over look her. And he did not. I also think the reason i got the 3rd job, was in large part, to me explaining my work philosophy and what i did, as i was told i was the 'youngest person they had hired to such a senior manager position' and that i had a lot of competition for that job.



I have worked with other Managers who style is the opposite to mine. They are more top down, task masters who drive for super high output but see the people as very replaceable, and i have also seen that method have success.