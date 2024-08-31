advice for a first time manager

IIIIIIII

IIIIIIII

Titanium Belt
@Titanium
Joined
Nov 28, 2006
Messages
43,771
Reaction score
4,606
i've recently started a new role as a manager. i've never been a manager before. i've had titles where manager was in the name, but i was never actually managing other employees. after my first week, there were certainly a few things that stood out. i could tell they spoke to me differently than employees on their level. i felt isolated and not welcomed at first, but i remembered that it is how i'd sometimes be with managers i had before. i also think because i was hired outside of the company, and i know at least of one employee there who applied and didn't get it, who i am now managing, probably makes things a bit awkward. most of the guys seem cool with me, it's just one guy who i hope will come around eventually.

anyway, any advice for a first-time manager?
 
I always look 'em square in the eye, squeeze 'em by the balls (firmly, not gently), and say, "I put on my socks one foot at a time, just like you."

Never had a problem!
 
Access your teams strengths and weaknesses.
utilize the individual roles of the business based on these alphas and deltas
Don’t get pulled into sides in inter office turmoil/squabbles
In 2-4 years uses experience to spring board inti another role
Profit $$$
 
Fire someone the first day to establish dominance.
 
IIIIIIII said:
i've recently started a new role as a manager. i've never been a manager before. i've had titles where manager was in the name, but i was never actually managing other employees. after my first week, there were certainly a few things that stood out. i could tell they spoke to me differently than employees on their level. i felt isolated and not welcomed at first, but i remembered that it is how i'd sometimes be with managers i had before. i also think because i was hired outside of the company, and i know at least of one employee there who applied and didn't get it, who i am now managing, probably makes things a bit awkward. most of the guys seem cool with me, it's just one guy who i hope will come around eventually.

anyway, any advice for a first-time manager?
Click to expand...

Lead by example would be the biggest thing I'd say. It's so obvious and basic, yet many people in the management position fail at this. If you want people to buy-in with you as their leader, you have to be the best member of the team. I'm retired, but looking back when I ran my own business, the policies that were best adopted by my employees are the ones where I was able to demonstrate how to do on a daily basis. And the things that I had difficulties implementing are the ones that I can't.
 
Let them know you got the position to help them do their jobs better.

Managers are always a buffer zone, and replaced way more than hourly employees.

Be PC AF always, know that Anything you say can be used against you.
 
Plutoburn said:
Lead by example would be the biggest thing I'd say. It's so obvious and basic, yet many people in the management position fail at this. If you want people to buy-in with you as their leader, you have to be the best member of the team. I'm retired, but looking back when I ran my own business, the policies that were best adopted by my employees are the ones where I was able to demonstrate how to do on a daily basis. And the things that I had difficulties implementing are the ones that I can't.
Click to expand...

thanks man. i feel that's what i've been doing, and that is exactly what my manager asked of me. and i prefer it. i want to be in the trenches, so to speak, so i know exactly what's going on and will feel confident in my decisions. i think the other issue, and this is something i cannot control, is that maybe i look young for my age. i'm forty-four, and my team average in their late twenties. don't know if they have more respect for authority that look older. i have no idea but am doing what i think is the right approach.
 
If you are being serious TS, then you already have some good advice. Lead by example is arguably the best. If they see you working hard and getting your hands dirty too, that goes a long way.

Beyond that you must recognize your own Management style, as not every can be the clone Manager business books typically template and portray.

My method was always to heavily invest in everyone below me, who wanted to move up and succeed, by giving them increasing responsibility, including ones that other managers had basically protected prior. I even had a peer manager ask me, early in my Managerial career if i was not afraid i was training my replacement. My answer was 'no, if they think my value is only in training my replacement, and they cannot see another role even higher up, as they promote my underling, it is time for me to go elsewhere'.

And i actually did that in my second career Management job. I joined a smaller company as their Purchasing/Logistics manager after the prior retired. The 'purchasing assistant' wanted the job but it was given to me. I felt some friction from her when i started but she quickly accepted me. I quickly recognized she was more than capable for the job and probably should have got it and i told her i want you to be my complete shadow. We will share one email account for core Purchasing/Logistics functions, and you can reply, just a i would, without checking in on the other.

We acted as co-equals, and when i applied to my 3rd company for a bigger Management position, i told the company owner, he already had my replacement and would be a fool to over look her. And he did not. I also think the reason i got the 3rd job, was in large part, to me explaining my work philosophy and what i did, as i was told i was the 'youngest person they had hired to such a senior manager position' and that i had a lot of competition for that job.

I have worked with other Managers who style is the opposite to mine. They are more top down, task masters who drive for super high output but see the people as very replaceable, and i have also seen that method have success.
 
nonoob said:
Let them know you got the position to help them do their jobs better.

Managers are always a buffer zone, and replaced way more than hourly employees.

Be PC AF always, know that Anything you say can be used against you.
Click to expand...

that sounds like great advice. the other guys are pretty open about their views on everything, and i've been listening mostly. only saying things that i think will 100% be agreed on. later on is when i think it would be smarter to reveal a bit more personally.
 
Protect the bottom line, nobody is your friend, eventually they will all hate you.... Have fun in the middle......
 
ChosenOne said:
If you are being serious TS, then you already have some good advice. Lead by example is arguably the best. If they see you working hard and getting your hands dirty too, that goes a long way.

Beyond that you must recognize your own Management style, as not every can be the clone Manager business books typically template and portray.

My method was always to heavily invest in everyone below me, who wanted to move up and succeed, by giving them increasing responsibility, including ones that other managers had basically protected prior. I even had a peer manager ask me, early in my Managerial career if i was not afraid i was training my replacement. My answer was 'no, if they think my value is only in training my replacement, and they cannot see another role even higher up, as they promote my underling, it is time for me to go elsewhere'.

And i actually did that in my second career Management job. I joined a smaller company as their Purchasing/Logistics manager after the prior retired. The 'purchasing assistant' wanted the job but it was given to me. I felt some friction from her when i started but she quickly accepted me. I quickly recognized she was more than capable for the job and probably should have got it and i told her i want you to be my complete shadow. We will share one email account for core Purchasing/Logistics functions, and you can reply, just a i would, without checking in on the other.

We acted as co-equals, and when i applied to my 3rd company for a bigger Management position, i told the company owner, he already had my replacement and would be a fool to over look her. And he did not. I also think the reason i got the 3rd job, was in large part, to me explaining my work philosophy and what i did, as i was told i was the 'youngest person they had hired to such a senior manager position' and that i had a lot of competition for that job.

I have worked with other Managers who style is the opposite to mine. They are more top down, task masters who drive for super high output but see the people as very replaceable, and i have also seen that method have success.
Click to expand...

i am 100% serious and thanks for taking the time to write such a detailed response to my thread. your story mirrors mine so much, it's scary. the person i mentioned earlier who is giving me a hard time i also think applied for the position. my manager and the other person above me in the office are both in their sixties, and they told me they are planning on retiring within the next five years, and chose me because i have corporate experience with very large companies, and want me structure their system the same way i did with those companies before. i just need them to trust me, which i think i'll achieve in time.
 
first thing you will realize is the folks around you who you feel closest to, who you think might have your back, will be behind the wheel of a Greyhound bus and they will floor it
 
SKYNET said:
first thing you will realize is the folks around you who you feel closest to, who you think might have your back, will be behind the wheel of a Greyhound bus and they will floor it
Click to expand...

hm. i hate thinking of people like that because i like giving everyone the benefit of the doubt. but yes, i have to look out for that.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,347
Messages
56,116,127
Members
175,074
Latest member
Andycruz05

Share this page

Back
Top