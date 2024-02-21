Under review Ads pushing the formatting around

Are the ads going out of control? On mobile (chrome on android) and desktop (firefox), things are getting shifted around and ads are appearing over text. On mobile, it looks like there's an ad between every single post in a thread, and on desktop, I'm seeing things like this:
odoFWLJ.png



Don't have any screens from mobile because it's been wildly inconsistent, but the blanks that appear above are filled with ads that go under the text of the thread titles.
 
Passed this along to our tech team, thank you for reporting.
 
I used chrome before and it was unmanageable. Now I use Brave and it s OK.
 
Chrome on Android is pretty bad, tablet or phone it has a bit too many ads, i have to close one white banner at the bottom for every page refresh or it eats a good chunk of the screen
 
This is where you are going wrong, Sherbro.

You have to be Brave and venture out every now and again.
 
So they decided after people complaining about the ads, that they'd double them?

Holy shit, there's so many that I can barely type without accidentally hitting one popping up from the side.

And when you hit one you have to start all over with the post or reply.

They were bad enough when the new version first rolled out, but this shit is ridiculous.

Don't worry I know nothing will be done about it, nor do I want to give an ad blocker my information...so Im just saying its fuckin dumb at this point.
 
The old Sherdog forum has failed. The good posters of Mayberry needs to secede from Sherdog forum

<KhabibBS>
 
It's pretty bad. I've been getting ads about a product for females to shave their genitals and not get ingrown hairs.. WHY
 
On my smartphone I see 0 ads.
 
I don't know sir but its flat out bogus tbh with you.
 
They are watching us. Like the other day I bought a snicker and right after that my ads are about snickers like wtf CIA leave me alone
 
Everyone knows they're watching, but its the amount of ads on this site that is disgusting.
 
The fuck? give an ad blocker my information? What are you talking about Mr Lemur?

No-one gives anyone their information, they just spend 10 seconds downloading an addon and then never see ads again.
 
