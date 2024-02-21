Mohawk Banditó
Are the ads going out of control? On mobile (chrome on android) and desktop (firefox), things are getting shifted around and ads are appearing over text. On mobile, it looks like there's an ad between every single post in a thread, and on desktop, I'm seeing things like this:
Don't have any screens from mobile because it's been wildly inconsistent, but the blanks that appear above are filled with ads that go under the text of the thread titles.
