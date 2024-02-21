So they decided after people complaining about the ads, that they'd double them?



Holy shit, there's so many that I can barely type without accidentally hitting one popping up from the side.



And when you hit one you have to start all over with the post or reply.



They were bad enough when the new version first rolled out, but this shit is ridiculous.



Don't worry I know nothing will be done about it, nor do I want to give an ad blocker my information...so Im just saying its fuckin dumb at this point.