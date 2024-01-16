Ads for Platinum Users

Yes, this has been resolved and was a temporary post-migration issue.So, has the issue with ads showing up for platinum users been resolved?
I would like to know before continuing my platinum subscription.
Thank you.
Can you show me a screengrab, please? We'll sort this for you.I upgraded and I'm still seeing a ton of ads at the bottom of certain threads
every fucking where when browsing Sherdog on mobile browser (Safari). Anyone else experiencing this all of a sudden? Every page they’re all up in your face.
Reports about bad ads should include the following:
1. Location/Country
2. Device
3. Browser
4. Company/Product of ad
5. A screenshot if possible
6. Brief description of how the ad is a problem
7. Page/Pages affected8. Date and time of occurrence
Refer to the instructions for your device on how to take screenshots