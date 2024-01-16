Ads for Platinum Users

Cooliox

Cooliox

Steel Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Jul 1, 2013
Messages
28,749
Reaction score
7,367
So, has the issue with ads showing up for platinum users been resolved?

I would like to know before continuing my platinum subscription.

Thank you.
 
Cooliox said:
So, has the issue with ads showing up for platinum users been resolved?

I would like to know before continuing my platinum subscription.

Thank you.
Click to expand...
Yes, this has been resolved and was a temporary post-migration issue.
 
I upgraded and I'm still seeing a ton of ads at the bottom of certain threads
 
Concerned that my green name is pointless, as no matter where I click, there is a huge ad, for shit I'm literally never going to buy, covering 25% of the bottom of my screen. Was gonna make a thread about that, but there is apparently a block on making threads about ads on Sherdog.
 
Young Calf Kick said:
every fucking where when browsing Sherdog on mobile browser (Safari). Anyone else experiencing this all of a sudden? Every page they’re all up in your face.
Click to expand...

I’ve seen the ads at the bottom of the page for a while, but now I’m getting poop(that’s an autocorrect I’m leaving for the lols) videos that have never happened before
 
I'm seeing them too and these are the most condescending ads imaginable.

Even if I do see something I'd be interested in buying I wouldn't click on it because its a cancer on my browsing experience.
 
WPWvgW3
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,312
Messages
54,993,781
Members
174,540
Latest member
ry241

Share this page

Back
Top