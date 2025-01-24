GreatSaintGuillotine
You may not like what I say but it's the truth.
Seems like a bad move. Recruiting numbers were up under her for the first time in a while. But oh well, they probably wanted someone more agreeable in that position. She was very pro diversity which obviously clashes with the C-in-C's priorities.
“Under my statutory authority as the Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security I have relieved Admiral Linda L. F agan of her duties as Commandant of the United States Coast Guard. She served a long and illustrious career, and I thank her for her service to our nation,” reads the ALCOAST message.
F agan was the first female commandant of the Coast Guard. She assumed duties as commandant on June 1, 2022.
A senior Department of Homeland Security told USNI News in a statement that F agan’s termination was due to “leadership deficiencies, operational failures, and inability to advance the strategic objectives of the U.S. Coast Guard.”
