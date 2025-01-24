Seems like a bad move. Recruiting numbers were up under her for the first time in a while. But oh well, they probably wanted someone more agreeable in that position. She was very pro diversity which obviously clashes with the C-in-C's priorities.“Under my statutory authority as the Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security I have relieved Admiral Linda L. F agan of her duties as Commandant of the United States Coast Guard. She served a long and illustrious career, and I thank her for her service to our nation,” reads the ALCOAST message.F agan was the first female commandant of the Coast Guard. She assumed duties as commandant on June 1, 2022.A senior Department of Homeland Security told USNI News in a statement that F agan’s termination was due to “leadership deficiencies, operational failures, and inability to advance the strategic objectives of the U.S. Coast Guard.”