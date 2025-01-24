  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Opinion Admiral Linda F agan removed as Coast Guard Commandant

Seems like a bad move. Recruiting numbers were up under her for the first time in a while. But oh well, they probably wanted someone more agreeable in that position. She was very pro diversity which obviously clashes with the C-in-C's priorities.

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/tr...ver-dei-security-fox-news-reports-2025-01-21/

“Under my statutory authority as the Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security I have relieved Admiral Linda L. F agan of her duties as Commandant of the United States Coast Guard. She served a long and illustrious career, and I thank her for her service to our nation,” reads the ALCOAST message.

F agan was the first female commandant of the Coast Guard. She assumed duties as commandant on June 1, 2022.

A senior Department of Homeland Security told USNI News in a statement that F agan’s termination was due to “leadership deficiencies, operational failures, and inability to advance the strategic objectives of the U.S. Coast Guard.”
 
Well she’s a woman so MAGA will be happy about this. Atleast a 1/3rd of them don’t like women in power.
 
Mr. Shickadance said:
Well she’s a woman so MAGA will be happy about this. Atleast a 1/3rd of them don’t like women in power.
Yeah, that's why they're so mad about Pam Bondi...

It's not women MAGA hates. It's incompetent woke women that MAGA(and seemingly the majority of the country) doesn't want in positions of power.
 
Former leadership speaks out about her removal
COAST GUARD LEADERSHIP SPEAKS OUT

Among those expressing concern are Charles “Skip” Bowen, who spent over 32 years with the USCG and retired as Master Chief Petty Officer in 2010; HSToday Board member and 30-year USCG veteran, retired Master Chief Vincent Patton, EdD; and former USCG Commandant Admiral Thad Allen, who devoted 39 years to the USCG. All three worked with Admiral :eek::eek::eek:an during her 40-year tenure, and agree with the statement put forth by Admiral Allen: “Her dismissal is not a matter of her performance. It is political performance. One that should cause great concern for current and future military leaders.”

Master Chief Bowen and Master Chief Patton provided the following statement to HSToday: “The reasons cited do not add up. This termination is wrong.
 
i could quote multiple people on here claiming women are inferior and shouldn’t be in power. I didnt say all, but a significant amount. Which is always odd to me because they have mothers and some have sisters and their respect for them must be very little.
 
Mr. Shickadance said:
i could quote multiple people on here claiming women are inferior and shouldn’t be in power.
So do it. Something tells me you won't...
Mr. Shickadance said:
I didnt say all, but a significant amount. Which is always odd to me because they have mothers and some have sisters and their respect for them must be very little.
It's about competence. Maybe stop blanketing people with your tired ass woke bullshit, and come back down to Earth. Trump's fucking campaign manager is a woman for God's sake. Get out of your bubble.
 
HereticBD said:
So do it. Something tells me you won't...

It's about competence. Maybe stop blanketing people with your tired ass woke bullshit, and come back down to Earth. Trump's fucking campaign manager is a woman for God's sake. Get out of your bubble.
You’re right I’m too lazy to quote them, but you’ve been on this forum long enough to have seen it, but I guess you just turn a blind eye.

Woke? Nothing I said was woke just the reality of the situation, I love how it gets you so worked up though. Did I say women couldnt work under men? For mental maga midgets
 
Mr. Shickadance said:
You’re right I’m too lazy to quote them
Yeah, sure...
Mr. Shickadance said:
Woke? Nothing I said was woke just the reality of the situation, I love how it gets you so worked up though. Did I say women couldnt work under men? For mental maga midgets
I didn't accuse you of being woke(even though you clearly are), but your making woke arguments. I'm saying that those dastardly MAGA right wingers don't care if you're a woman, as long as you're up to the job. You and people like you, on the other hand, seem to believe that "Woman" is a job qualification.
 
Pliny Pete said:
conspiracy-charlie-day.gif
That'll help the price of eggs
It’s all connected
 
