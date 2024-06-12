Adesanya won't make the same mistakes as Whittaker against Du Plessis

It will be interesting to see how he deals with the pressure. Izzy has some damn good counters on the inside which is why most guys get scared to get inside of Izzy's striking range and lose a decision. But guys like Strickland and Gastelum showed how when he can't KO you, he starts to lose control of the striking battle. Strickland almost landed a KO in the first round, which had Izzy dazed and defensive the whole fight.



With DDP it's going to come down to Izzy being able to finish with a counter when DDP comes in sloppy. If DDP has a titanium chin it's going to be a long night for Izzy. I think this fight would normally be an easy matchup for Izzy, but it comes down to whether he can get the stoppage. Izzy doesn't like unorthodox striking either though, so DDP can throw him off like Strickland, but he also doesn't have Strickland's defenses and gets caught alot.