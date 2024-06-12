Adesanya won't make the same mistakes as Whittaker against Du Plessis

Hazuki Ryo
Whittaker did great in the first round. He was countering Dricus, picking his shots, coming from different angles. When he stopped keeping his distance, that's when he paid the price. The first time, he tried to bodylock him and ended up in a bad position after being taken down. The second time he tried to close the distance too early and got countered by a beautiful hook from Du Plessis.
Izzy won't make the same mistakes. He learned from the Strickland loss, and he's a master at keeping his enemies at bay while tagging them and frustrating them. I believe it will be a classical UD from Adesanya. Perhaps even a KO if Dricus is not careful. He's quite susceptible to being countered
