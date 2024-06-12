  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Adesanya won't make the same mistakes as Whittaker against Du Plessis

Whittaker did great in the first round. He was countering Dricus, picking his shots, coming from different angles. When he stopped keeping his distance, that's when he paid the price. The first time, he tried to bodylock him and ended up in a bad position after being taken down. The second time he tried to close the distance too early and got countered by a beautiful hook from Du Plessis.

Izzy won't make the same mistakes. He learned from the Strickland loss, and he's a master at keeping his enemies at bay while tagging them and frustrating them. I believe it will be a classical UD from Adesanya. Perhaps even a KO if Dricus is not careful. He's quite susceptible to being countered
 
It will be interesting to see how he deals with the pressure. Izzy has some damn good counters on the inside which is why most guys get scared to get inside of Izzy's striking range and lose a decision. But guys like Strickland and Gastelum showed how when he can't KO you, he starts to lose control of the striking battle. Strickland almost landed a KO in the first round, which had Izzy dazed and defensive the whole fight.

With DDP it's going to come down to Izzy being able to finish with a counter when DDP comes in sloppy. If DDP has a titanium chin it's going to be a long night for Izzy. I think this fight would normally be an easy matchup for Izzy, but it comes down to whether he can get the stoppage. Izzy doesn't like unorthodox striking either though, so DDP can throw him off like Strickland, but he also doesn't have Strickland's defenses and gets caught alot.
 
