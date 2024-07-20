Adesanya bulks up to 230 pounds, puts the MW division on notice

AldoStillGoat

AldoStillGoat

Yellow Card
Yellow Card
Joined
Oct 15, 2016
Messages
4,916
Reaction score
11,351
www.mmamania.com

Massive Israel Adesanya balloons up to 230 pounds ahead of UFC 305, ‘hitting too hard’ for timid sparring partners

How much does Israel Adesanya weight? The former middleweight champion has ballooned up to 230 pounds ahead of his UFC 305 comeback against Dricus Du Plessis.
www.mmamania.com www.mmamania.com

Dan Hooker has been sparring him in the gym and he had this to say:

“Israel is ... I can’t even bother sparring him at the moment. Like the way he’s hitting me, I think he’s like 105 kilos,” Hooker told Submission Radio. “I’m just like, f*cking just kick, like, just kick me in the leg. And I was like ‘ah get f*cked’. I was just like, nah. He’s had some time off. He was carrying some injuries. He spent a lot of time just packing on some size and like a lot of strength, bro. And he’s just he’s hitting like a truck man. Yeah. I can’t even be bothered sparring him, like he’s hitting too hard. So I can’t wait until he can get out there. So if you think you can just walk in his front door and raid his fridge, I think you’re in for a rude awakening.”
 
Hooker needs to just spar with LW’s guy is trying to fast track himself to cte-city. I remember old sparring footage of Izzy beating the piss out of Hooker and that was years ago. I can only imagine now with the extra size. I know Hookers get beat but damn someone call Aussie law and order: SVU
 
Don't believe it. How would he drop all that weight for weigh ins?
 
Was I right? <DCWhoa> Who remembers the "should Izzy bulk" thread I made a few weeks back

(Was just a possibility I put out, no idea if it's a good idea, or if Hooker is reliable here)
 
He is bulking up because easy weight cuts are for pussies.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,103
Messages
55,881,929
Members
174,974
Latest member
TherapistInHeaven

Share this page

Back
Top