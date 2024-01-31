Adding MMA lessons to boxing?

M0ller
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Feb 6, 2017
- Messages
- 30
- Reaction score
- 7
So i recently started boxing for fun and to learn the art for self defence.
I was a little confused if i should choose kickboxing or boxing, but i was told boxing was the best to self defence, because kicks can be limited. But i have been thinking about when im done with my degrees this summer and gets a job, to take up private lessons in mma, nothing much just once a week, to get the basics, and make me more all around as a fighter. Would you guys think that is a good idea, and would be benefiticial to my boxing, which i my main priority still.
So boxing 2-3 times a week, and mma 1 time.
I was a little confused if i should choose kickboxing or boxing, but i was told boxing was the best to self defence, because kicks can be limited. But i have been thinking about when im done with my degrees this summer and gets a job, to take up private lessons in mma, nothing much just once a week, to get the basics, and make me more all around as a fighter. Would you guys think that is a good idea, and would be benefiticial to my boxing, which i my main priority still.
So boxing 2-3 times a week, and mma 1 time.