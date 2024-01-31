Adding MMA lessons to boxing?

So i recently started boxing for fun and to learn the art for self defence.

I was a little confused if i should choose kickboxing or boxing, but i was told boxing was the best to self defence, because kicks can be limited. But i have been thinking about when im done with my degrees this summer and gets a job, to take up private lessons in mma, nothing much just once a week, to get the basics, and make me more all around as a fighter. Would you guys think that is a good idea, and would be benefiticial to my boxing, which i my main priority still.

So boxing 2-3 times a week, and mma 1 time.
 
Take regular classes. Privates aren't that good for MMA. There is too much to learn for that hour. I think it's ok when you have some working knowledge and want to work on specific things though.
 
