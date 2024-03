ADCC 2024 Competitor List Of Every Athlete Invited

Superfight​

Gordon Ryan – Superfight champion

Yuri Simoes – Absolute champion

Men’s Divisions​

Under 66kg​

Under 77kg​

Under 88kg​

Under 99kg​

Over 99kg​

Women’s Divisions​

Under 55kg​

Margot Ciccarelli – Trials winner

Anna Rodrigues – Trials winner

Under 65kg​

Aurelie Le Vern – Trials winner

Ana Vieira – Trials winner

Over 65kg​

Nia Blackman – Trials winner

Maria Ruffatto – Trials winner

ADCC 2024 Official Alternate Competitor List​

Anything can go wrong up at a major event like of ADCC 2024 until the very last minute and the promotion has to plan for any eventuality, so they always put together an official alternate competitor list as well. This contains one athlete for each division who will attend the event and make weight just like any other competitor, but will not be called upon to actually compete unless someone else cannot make it to the mats for any reason.