Adam Kinzinger CALLS OUT JD Vance for His Bogus Attacks on Tim Walz

Did what he said make sense?

Cliffs:

- Walz could have retired at 20 year service with a pension but continued for another 4 years.
- Walz stayed in service 4 years after 9/11 and two years after the Iraq war started.
- Explains why Walz got his ranking.
- Kinzinger said he'd be just as furious if they attacked JD vance about his military service.
- One of them avoiding the draft claiming bone spurs.
- Even if Walz had known that deployment was imminent there is nothing unethical or cowardice for him to retire at that moment in time.
- If the military wanted to they could have stopped him from retiring and gave him a stop loss, so he could only retire until he finishes the mission.

 
