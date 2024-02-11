ACDC about to announce something big on Monday

suprah
https://www.acdc.com/
Got a countdown on their website heres hoping another tour. This will be my third time and third times a charm right.
Couple days ago it was announced Cliff wont be touring with them and why would that be announced if they werent touring.
