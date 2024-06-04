Oddmonster
If true, that makes Dustin even more of a badass then I thought he was.
“The way he performed on Saturday night, that was super impressive to me,” Edwards said on MMA Today. “Nobody knows this and he probably is gonna be like, ‘Man, why’d you put that out there?’ But like, I know Makhachev was also not 100 percent, nobody goes into a fight 100 percent, but he hurt his ribs two weeks before the fight and hadn’t wrestled or grappled for two and a half weeks. I probably shouldn’t [say that], but to me it’s so impressive against that guy. Against somebody else, it wouldn’t matter. Against that guy, Islam, man, you wrestled like that against that guy with hurt ribs. I’m impressed.”
After Poirier’s second-round knockout of Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 299 in March, he revealed he also went into that fight with a rib injury. Edwards didn’t specify whether or not it was the same injury, but with the shorter turnaround time, there’s a possible correlation. Nonetheless, Poirier showed zero signs of a hindrance in physical health in either fight.
Morning Report: Yves Edwards reveals rib injury prevented Dustin Poirier from training grappling ahead of UFC 302
Dustin Poirier performed admirably against the UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 this past Saturday.
