According to Sherdog Experts

BowserJr said: My guess is noob casuals that only look at stats. Current lhw has many guys that are 6'3 and up



Rampage, Tito, Chuck etc were all like 6-6'2



I saw an Igor V thread and people were saying he'd be a WW today lol Click to expand...

I do agree, Rampage Jackson is kinda small for a light heavyweight by today's standards, even if it's not all about height, he is not 6'1. But come on, the guy also has a 73-inch reach, and he was never that jacked. He had a good body in Pride when he was younger though. Shogun rua def would be a mw by today standards... IDK about tito because the guy have a fcking big head