According to Sherdog Experts

Arman should be a BW.

I've seen tons of posts lately stating that in today's UFC Shogun, Rampage, Chuck, Tito and Randy would all be MW

GSP & Hughes would be LW
BJ would be BW or FW
Sherk would be BW

It's all based on height.... so according to Sherdog Arman at 5'7 should be a BW maybe FW since "all" LW are now 5'10

Are sherdog experts correct?
 
Fighters should fight in the weight class in which they will maximize their opportunity. It doesn't matter what Shertards think.
 
Chuck usually weighed in at 204 so he wound be a Mw

Tito was under sized for a LHW he was 202 pounds he could definitely make MW
 
alex should not be allowed to fight at MW or LHW.

7wycqunsp9m91.jpg
 
Who the hell were saying these 5 fighters need to be at 185?? Either you are exaggerating this or reading from the posts of those who haven't seen these guys IRL.
 
My guess is noob casuals that only look at stats. Current lhw has many guys that are 6'3 and up

Rampage, Tito, Chuck etc were all like 6-6'2

I saw an Igor V thread and people were saying he'd be a WW today lol
 
I do agree, Rampage Jackson is kinda small for a light heavyweight by today's standards, even if it's not all about height, he is not 6'1. But come on, the guy also has a 73-inch reach, and he was never that jacked. He had a good body in Pride when he was younger though. Shogun rua def would be a mw by today standards... IDK about tito because the guy have a fcking big head
 
images


We need these for each weight class.

Or should it say as short as me?

hmmm
 
