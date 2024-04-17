According to Sherdog Experts

BowserJr
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Oct 27, 2006
- Messages
- 8,462
- Reaction score
- 2,233
Arman should be a BW.
I've seen tons of posts lately stating that in today's UFC Shogun, Rampage, Chuck, Tito and Randy would all be MW
GSP & Hughes would be LW
BJ would be BW or FW
Sherk would be BW
It's all based on height.... so according to Sherdog Arman at 5'7 should be a BW maybe FW since "all" LW are now 5'10
Are sherdog experts correct?
I've seen tons of posts lately stating that in today's UFC Shogun, Rampage, Chuck, Tito and Randy would all be MW
GSP & Hughes would be LW
BJ would be BW or FW
Sherk would be BW
It's all based on height.... so according to Sherdog Arman at 5'7 should be a BW maybe FW since "all" LW are now 5'10
Are sherdog experts correct?