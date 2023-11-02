Academy Awards: Best Actor 11-15-23

KDR by RNC submitted a new Sportsbook Event:

Academy Awards: Best Actor 11-15-23

Outcomes w/Current Odds

9.) Teo Yoo : 1500/100 (15.00)

17.) Timothee Chalamet : 3000/100 (30.00)

16.) Matt Damon : 3000/100 (30.00)

15.) Christian Friedel : 3000/100 (30.00)

14.) Paul Mescal : 2500/100 (25.00)

13.) LaKeith Stanfield : 2500/100 (25.00)

12.) Adam Driver : 2500/100 (25.00)

11.) Michael Fassbender : 2200/100 (22.00)

10.) Joaquin Phoenix : 1800/100 (18.00)

1.) Cillian Murphy : 100/120 (0.83)

8.) Kingsley Ben-Adir : 1500/100 (15.00)

7.) Ryan Gosling : 1200/100 (12.00)

6.) Paul Giamatti : 1000/100 (10.00)

5.) Barry Keoghan : 1000/100 (10.00)

4.) Bradley Cooper : 450/100 (4.50)

3.) Colman Domingo : 400/100 (4.00)

2.) Leonardo DiCaprio : 275/100 (2.75)
