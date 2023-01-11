ACA, MMA, betting thread, Russia

B.Goetz said: Odds have swelled to +185.



Nurmatov's biggest problem is that he's tiny, even for a flyweight. 5'3.77" vs. 5'8.5". Muso has really nice throws from the clinch, although Nurmatov isn't likely to be held down for long periods. Both wing wild hooks from too far away. I give the edge to Muso via grappling, but the odds are a bit wide now. Should be competitive. If there were a FGTD or o2.5 with reasonable odds I'd be all over it.



0.25u Nurmatov (+185) Click to expand...

Muso’s top ctrl is trash, he couldn’t hold down a 9-6 can on the ground and was getting pieced up by him (Manko)Nurmatov has solid bjj , more sub wins, better back takes, and Nurmatov has only lost to strikers in his last 3 losses. On the feet he has a speed advantage and he has a wider versatile of strikes like a spinning wheel kick he uses.The style that beats Nurmatov isnt Muso’ wrestling +shit ctrl+ limited strikingIts a solid striker with solid td defense.Muso has better takedowns but he’s a horrible finisher, no bjj and no power. Nurmotov has proven he can bang on the feet with a pure striker to split dec. He also lost to better quality opponents, German who beat Muso would have gotten beat by Nurmatov.