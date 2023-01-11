ACA, MMA, betting thread, Russia

  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Any and all ACA mma events can go in this thread.


https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/promotions/2555-absolute-championship-akhmat-aca

Absolute Championship Akhmat

Russia.

.........

ACA 151: Friday, January 27, Russia
Absolute Championship Akhmat
Friday 01.27.2023 at 01:00 PM ET

https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/events/96936-aca-151-abiltarov-vs-gomes
https://www.tapology.com/forum/threads/71297

ywrafwh.png
 
https://www.bestfightodds.com/events/aca-151-2778
https://www.betonline.ag/sportsbook/martial-arts/mma/aca-151

https://www.tapology.com/fightcente...khon-rakhmonov-vs-zhakshylyk-levsha-konurbaev

Zhakshylyk Konurbaev +160, took that, opened +200

Here's his knockout from May 2022:

https://video.twimg.com/ext_tw_video/1531604594572263425/pu/vid/1280x720/qvALc8zhiHMC7ciQ.mp4?tag=12





Also took Alimardan Abdykaarov -140, 1.5748 inch reach Advantage (calculated from their old fights), also 8 years younger
 
Took Nurmatov at 120+

more versatile on the feet. Almost handed Badakhshi his first lost.

Deceiving 12-6 record.
 
Took Nurmatov at 120+

more versatile on the feet. Almost handed Badakhshi his first lost.

Deceiving 12-6 record.
Odds have swelled to +185.

Nurmatov's biggest problem is that he's tiny, even for a flyweight. 5'3.77" vs. 5'8.5". Muso has really nice throws from the clinch, although Nurmatov isn't likely to be held down for long periods. Both wing wild hooks from too far away. I give the edge to Muso via grappling, but the odds are a bit wide now. Should be competitive. If there were a FGTD or o2.5 with reasonable odds I'd be all over it.

0.25u Nurmatov (+185)
 
Odds have swelled to +185.

Nurmatov's biggest problem is that he's tiny, even for a flyweight. 5'3.77" vs. 5'8.5". Muso has really nice throws from the clinch, although Nurmatov isn't likely to be held down for long periods. Both wing wild hooks from too far away. I give the edge to Muso via grappling, but the odds are a bit wide now. Should be competitive. If there were a FGTD or o2.5 with reasonable odds I'd be all over it.

0.25u Nurmatov (+185)
Muso’s top ctrl is trash, he couldn’t hold down a 9-6 can on the ground and was getting pieced up by him (Manko)

Nurmatov has solid bjj , more sub wins, better back takes, and Nurmatov has only lost to strikers in his last 3 losses. On the feet he has a speed advantage and he has a wider versatile of strikes like a spinning wheel kick he uses.

The style that beats Nurmatov isnt Muso’ wrestling +shit ctrl+ limited striking

Its a solid striker with solid td defense.

Muso has better takedowns but he’s a horrible finisher, no bjj and no power. Nurmotov has proven he can bang on the feet with a pure striker to split dec. He also lost to better quality opponents, German who beat Muso would have gotten beat by Nurmatov.
 
Denis Maher -202 $25.25 to win $12.50
Kholmurod Nurmatov +185 $8.00 to win $14.80
 
Muso Vistokadamov defeats Kholmurod Nurmatov via 3 Round Decision


Otabek Toxirov defeats Igor Olchonov via 3 Round Decision
 
Denis Maher -202 $25.25 to win $12.50
Kholmurod Nurmatov +185 $8.00 to win $14.80
= $4.50
 
