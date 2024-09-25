Absolutely convinced Whittaker will stop Chimaev

WillyWarminski
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Sep 4, 2024
- Messages
- 64
- Reaction score
- 79
I'd love to read analytical replies, not just fanboy replies.
Rob's striking acumen is a world above Khamzat's. I see Rob's movement and striking will give Khamzat more to think about than Rob to think about from Khamzat's wrestling threat.
I also believe Rob is extremely comfortable with any threat of power from Khamzat, in comparison to Rob's experience in that weight class.
I fully expect Rob to either K.O him, or at least knock him down badly enough to finish him elsewhere.
