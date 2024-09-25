Absolutely convinced Whittaker will stop Chimaev

I'd love to read analytical replies, not just fanboy replies.

Rob's striking acumen is a world above Khamzat's. I see Rob's movement and striking will give Khamzat more to think about than Rob to think about from Khamzat's wrestling threat.

I also believe Rob is extremely comfortable with any threat of power from Khamzat, in comparison to Rob's experience in that weight class.

I fully expect Rob to either K.O him, or at least knock him down badly enough to finish him elsewhere.
 
I know I wouldn't be surprised. People are always whining about Whittaker and his string of decisions but he's went through an absolute killers row. Everyone here acts like Romero was this juggernaut but in reality, it's always been The Reaper.
 
analytical responses? lol this sherdog

Anyway here’s analytics for you: Rob has 26 wins in his career and 7 defeats. He basically loses once for every three or so wins he earns.


His opponent has never lost! In fact he had the most dominant start to a ufc career ever, letting his first handful of opponents land what was maybe one strike combined between em all.
 
Chimaev going to pull some fight week shenanigans like Paulo Costa for the Vettori fight, get the fight reduced down to 3 rounds from 5 so he can avoid Whittaker dragging him into deep waters. :eek:
 
I love watching Khamzat with that look in his eye fight.

That being said, we have no idea who shows up or if he shows up at all.

If a motivated Khamzat who's worked on cardio and fight IQ shows up, Rob could get very well get mauled or ko'd.
 
After Khamzat runs through Bobby, Sherdog is going to cope by using every possible excuse.
 
I'd love to read analytical replies, not just fanboy replies.

Rob's striking acumen is a world above Khamzat's. I see Rob's movement and striking will give Khamzat more to think about than Rob to think about from Khamzat's wrestling threat.

I also believe Rob is extremely comfortable with any threat of power from Khamzat, in comparison to Rob's experience in that weight class.

I fully expect Rob to either K.O him, or at least knock him down badly enough to finish him elsewhere.
I think Whittaker should be the favorite, but I will never be "absolutely" convinced he will be.

Whittaker is too fragile, has been KO'd too many times, to have this level of confidence.

Chimaev's weakness = lack of stamina, but he is universally ferocious out of the gate.

Naturally, Whittaker's strength is designed to exploit Chimaev's only weakness, and I agree Whittaker should be the favorite to do exactly this, because he has faced and controlled much bigger, much more fearsome opponents in the past.

But Whittaker has also been hurt and finished early, which doesn't bode well to a dynamo like Chimaev, so it should be an exciting fight to keep everyone on pins and needles.

The thing that makes me the most confident in Whittaker right now was his complete decimation of Ikram Aliskerov, blowing him out of the water even more decisively than did Chimaev.

Chimaev struggled with Aliskerov, while Whittaker absolutely outclassed and decimated him.

Common opponents may not always tell the full story, but they are certainly a prelude to what may be in store.

Sick of Chimaev at this point, so I'm rooting for Whittaker.
 
Last edited:
If he does, I'll be thoroughly impressed but Khamzat remains unproven at MW elite.
He doesn't deserve his status jump.

Doesn't mean he won't win of course, but I'm convinced otherwise.
 
Anyway here’s analytics for you: Rob has 26 wins in his career and 7 defeats. He basically loses once for every three or so wins he earns.


His opponent has never lost! In fact he had the most dominant start to a ufc career ever, letting his first handful of opponents land what was maybe one strike combined between em all.
This "stat" doesn't mean anything. It's an assumed pattern. Like finding Jesus in a loaf of bread.
 
Whittaker's relying on being able to survive the 1st round onslaught, then praying Khamzat has nothing left in the tank afterwards. That's all there is to it.
 
That being said, we have no idea who shows up or if he shows up at all.

If a motivated Khamzat who's worked on cardio and fight IQ shows up, Rob could get very well get mauled or ko'd.
Nobody should ever question Khamzat’s work ethic. His fight IQ is a different story.
 
No.
You are believing that Khamzat's 1st round will be significant. I suspect he will end up on the backfoot spamming takedowns.
 
tCLFyuD.jpg
 
Couldn't take Aliskerov down, took in two rounds to win.

Whittaker literally blew Ikram out of the water in one round, didn't get hit once.

A complete and utter blowout compared to Chimaev's effort.
 
