Absolutely convinced Whittaker will stop Chimaev

WillyWarminski said: I'd love to read analytical replies, not just fanboy replies.



Rob's striking acumen is a world above Khamzat's. I see Rob's movement and striking will give Khamzat more to think about than Rob to think about from Khamzat's wrestling threat.



I also believe Rob is extremely comfortable with any threat of power from Khamzat, in comparison to Rob's experience in that weight class.



I fully expect Rob to either K.O him, or at least knock him down badly enough to finish him elsewhere. Click to expand...

I think Whittaker should be the favorite, but I will never be "absolutely" convinced he will be.Whittaker is too fragile, has been KO'd too many times, to have this level of confidence.Chimaev's weakness = lack of stamina, but he is universally ferocious out of the gate.Naturally, Whittaker's strength is designed to exploit Chimaev's only weakness, and I agree Whittaker should be the favorite to do exactly this, because he has faced and controlled much bigger, much more fearsome opponents in the past.But Whittaker has also been hurt and finished early, which doesn't bode well to a dynamo like Chimaev, so it should be an exciting fight to keep everyone on pins and needles.The thing that makes me the most confident in Whittaker right now was his complete decimation of Ikram Aliskerov, blowing him out of the waterthan did Chimaev.Chimaev struggled with Aliskerov, while Whittaker absolutely outclassed and decimated him.Common opponents may not always tell the full story, but they are certainly a prelude to what may be in store.Sick of Chimaev at this point, so I'm rooting for Whittaker.