About to pull the trigger on a p365

I'm an over analyzer and have been on the fence about which compact micro concealed carry pistol to buy.

After watching about a thousand videos and reading about as many thread discussions, I think I'm settling for the p365 for the following reasons.

1. It's the original. Sig was the first one to figure out how to fit 10+1 rounds of 9mm into a tiny gun. I feel like I should reward their innovation instead of rewarding all the companies that just copied their design.

2. It's still the smallest. All the other companies came out with their own versions, like the shield plus, hellcat, Canik MC9, the Ruger Max 9, and Taurus GX4, ALL made their versions bigger than the p365. Sure they're almost the same size, but almost only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades.

3. Even though it was first, it's still tied for the best. There are many people who prefer one of the copycats over the sig. But there are also many people who prefer the sig over any of the copycats. Even the people who don't carry the sig still say it's a great gun. And whatever minor issues it had at launch have all been ironed out in the last 6 years.

4. The sig is the most popular compact micro of the last 6 years, so there is a TON of information about it online. If you ever ruin into an issue, chances are a hundred people have already made a YouTube video on how to solve it. Also, this means that you have an insane number of choices for holsters and parts, and will continue to have those choices for the life of the gun.

Should anyone have any reason why fedorgasm and a p365 should NOT be joined in holy matrimony, let him speak now or forever hold his peacemaker.
 
I mean I got a p365 and I'm very happy with it. Conceals very nice. The stock iron sights are very nice and the general ergonomics feel nice. Can't ask for much more in a concealed carry. If you're an optic guy though maybe look at the XL.
 
