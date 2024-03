Abby, the left-side conjoined twin, married Josh Bowling, a nurse and United States Army veteran, in 2021. They live in Minnesota, where the Hensel twins were born and raised.Abby and Brittany, 34, have been living private lives since their 8-episode show “Abby & Brittany” aired in 2012. But it’s been a happy life for them in Minnesota, where they were born and raised.