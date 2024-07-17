Scerpi
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Feb 24, 2008
- Messages
- 19,028
- Reaction score
- 34,360
Outrage over California law BANNING parents from finding out when kids transition at school
Outrage over CA law BANNING parents from finding out about trans kids
'This is a five alarm fire ethically and legally because it excludes parents from knowing vital information about their own child's school records,' said Erika Sanzi.
www.dailymail.co.uk
Parents and activists have reacted furiously to a California law to help students change sex at school without their parents knowing about it, with one calling the Democrat-backed legislation a 'five alarm fire.'
Gov Gavin Newsom on Monday signed the first-in-the nation law, which blocks public school districts from requiring staff to notify parents when their children change the pronouns they use in class.
California parents told DailyMail.com the law would encourage more districts to implement their own secret sex change policies, and leave moms and dads unable to trust teachers and even consider switching to private schools.
Whether teachers should tell parents when their kids change sex at school has become a hot-button issue between progressives and conservatives, who say that parents should be kept in the loop about such an important decision.
'This is a five alarm fire ethically and legally because it excludes parents from knowing vital information about their own child's school records,' said Erika Sanzi, from the campaign group Parents Defending Education.
Dr Erica Anderson, a male-to-female trans clinical psychologist, warned that California was on a dangerous 'slippery slope.'
'The California legislature decided that teachers know better than parents what is good for the children,' she posted on X.
California mom Jessica Konen last year settled a suit Spreckels Union School District for $100,000 after saying her daughter was 'socially transitioned' into a trans boy by her middle school.
Konen's daughter Alicia, 11, was allegedly told by Buena Vista Middle School in Spreckels that she was upset because she didn't know who she 'truly was inside.'
The school allowed the child to use the boys' bathroom and male pronouns in class without her mom's consent.
Single mom Konen accused teachers of encouraging her daughter to think she was a trans boy when she was at the school in 2019 – only for the child to return to her female persona while learning remotely during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Konen's lawyer Harmeet Dhillon, CEO and founder of the Center for American Liberty, called the new law an 'outrageous attempt to keep parents in the dark while schools indoctrinate kids with radical gender ideology.'
Earlier in 2023, a California high school history teacher revealed she had helped students change their gender at school without their parents' knowledge - and said it was necessary in some cases.
Olivia Garrison, an unabashedly progressive non-binary person, told the New York Times that they felt it was their job as a teacher to 'protect kids' — 'sometimes from their own parents.'
I’m afraid I have some terrible news. The governor of America’s largest and richest state has just signed a law that puts 10 million children and adolescents in grave danger of medical mistreatment.
The media headlines have it wrong. They claim that California Governor Gavin Newsom’s new law protects children by stopping public schools from outing their new gender to their parents.It does just the opposite. It makes children vulnerable to irreversible and lifelong medical abuse and mistreatment. And it is all based on the pseudoscientific idea that some children are born into the wrong bodies and that we can change a person’s sex through drugs and surgery.
For any of this to make sense, you have to understand what’s happening in Britain. Several years ago, the government appointed a well-respected pediatrician named Hillary Cass to investigate whether it was ethical to block the puberty of children, give them opposite-sex hormones, and perform surgeries on their bodies to make them feel better about their gender. Dr. Cass came back a few weeks ago and said no, absolutely not.
Around the same time, the British government banned puberty blockers nationwide. And, just a few days ago, the new Labor Party government affirmed that it would maintain the former government’s ban.
In her report, Cass said that the so-called “social transition,” whereby a child adopts the identity of the opposite sex, is not a neutral act and has psychological consequences. This means it is the first step toward medical intervention.
What Gavin Newsom has done is actively prevented schools from informing parents that their children have been put on a medical pathway.
This is an outrageous attack on the rights of children and parents.
Children have a right to go through puberty. No adult should be able to block their puberty. And parents have a right to know if their child thinks that they are the opposite sex or were born into the wrong body.
We have seen with leaked internal documents of the leading gender medicine group, WPATH, that these medical interventions, namely puberty blockers, hormones, and surgery, are not only irreversible but result in sterilization and loss of sexual function.
Children or adolescents are simply not mature enough to understand the effects of so-called “gender-affirming care.”
They cannot, in other words, give their informed consent.
The new law creates the grave risk that activist teachers, students, and outside groups will convince their children that they were born into the wrong body, and hide their “social transition” from parents, which will lead to harmful medical mistreatment.As such, the law that Newsom just signed is the opposite of what both children and their parents need. We need schools to immediately warn parents if their children think they are the opposite sex.
After all, this is a diagnosable psychiatric condition known as “gender dysphoria.” And if your child has a psychiatric disorder, whether anxiety, depression, an eating disorder, or gender dysphoria, you have a right to know.
And schools must stop teaching children, or allowing other people to teach children, the pseudoscientific and dehumanizing ideas that it’s possible to be born into the wrong body and possible to change one’s sex.
As such, either the legislature, the courts, or a ballot initiative will be required to nullify Newsom’s law. Until then, it is important to spread the word to parents that California public schools are fundamentally unsafe for the millions of children who attend them.
Look who spearheaded the bill... yes, Scott Weiner.