RollSonnenRoll said: I actually like it a lot. He’s a known actor but not so known that it’s distracting from the character like a Tom Hardy would be.



He’s not so young that he looks like a kid but he’s young enough to get a 4 movie/10 year run out of him



He’s played superhero’s and action roles convincingly and he’s a pretty good actor too. Good choice if true Click to expand...

I mean, it could have DEFINITELY been worse, but I don't really like the idea at this moment. He seems too boyish and his voice is too high pitched. I'd like a more masculine Bond. Not someone that looks like they could still pass for a high school student.Dammit, I was holding out hope for Henry Cavill. Looking at the field today, it doesn't get more perfect than him for Bond.But alas, if this is who we get, I won't complain too hard. I was worried for a sec they were going to do somethingstupid. Luckily it seems like they won't. Good on them.