Movies Aaron Taylor-Johnson rumored to be the next James Bond 007

Rumors have exploded all over the internet that Aaron Taylor-Johnson is going to be the next James Bond. Apparently he had a secret audition with Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson and they loved him so much that now they're dead set on making him the next 007. If the rumors are true, expect the official announcement no later than mid-2023.

Here's just a few of the many articles reporting on it:

https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/aaron-taylor-johnson-reportedly-next-105030342.html
https://www.fatherly.com/entertainment/next-james-bond-aaron-taylor-johnson-rumor-marvel-007
https://www.worldofreel.com/blog/2022/12/kvinekbl5rofaopicaehoi743jo8l8
https://www.mirror.co.uk/3am/celebrity-news/actor-32-named-surprise-frontrunner-28593557

The internet will be outraged because this new Bond is not a minority transgender handicapable acting person.

I wonder if he does become Bond, will he be seducing older women like the actor in real life

007: MILF Hunter

I actually like it a lot. He’s a known actor but not so known that it’s distracting from the character like a Tom Hardy would be.

He’s not so young that he looks like a kid but he’s young enough to get a 4 movie/10 year run out of him

He’s played superhero’s and action roles convincingly and he’s a pretty good actor too. Good choice if true
 
I mean, it could have DEFINITELY been worse, but I don't really like the idea at this moment. He seems too boyish and his voice is too high pitched. I'd like a more masculine Bond. Not someone that looks like they could still pass for a high school student.

Dammit, I was holding out hope for Henry Cavill. Looking at the field today, it doesn't get more perfect than him for Bond.
But alas, if this is who we get, I won't complain too hard. I was worried for a sec they were going to do something really stupid. Luckily it seems like they won't. Good on them.
 
The idea of some type of really young Bond origin reboot with Tom Holland was one of the most terrifying things I’ve ever heard
 
At this stage I'm less concerned about the actor and more about the rubbish films.

I've been watching SAS Rogue Heroes and I forgot how fun it is just to watch a good old fashioned violent war show, where it looks like everyone is enjoying themselves. Infact, I reckon Jack O'Connell could do Bond
 
That would have been dreadful.

But I am still not understanding the young Bond thing. We already got Casino Royale, which was basically Bond's beginning as a 00 agent. Are we going to do that again, or something like that, where we see Bond's origin?

I was hoping for a seasoned, well established Bond where we drop right in to his life and he's already been around the block several times. Like we did with Connery, and Moore, and Dalton, and Brosnan. I don't want to start from the beginning again.

Perhaps they'll just make him well seasoned anyway. I hope.
 
I've never really understood the whole 'beginning' part to Bond. He was based on the Royal Marine Commandos and has the rank of Naval Commander. The books started in 1951.

In reality, once the war was over, he would have moved straight into SIS as a senior operative with no initiation, answering only to the top man M. Just like Connery and Moore played him. I don't get the obsession with the new films treating him like some kind of naughty school boy
 
Werent they gonna make a black chick bond? What happened with that?
 
I thought she was gonna take over the role. Well it is better that she didnt that would have been a bad movie.
 
he will have to cut his hair to be bond, but it could work.
 
