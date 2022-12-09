Adamant
Adamantium Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Nov 8, 2009
- Messages
- 29,615
- Reaction score
- 11,272
Rumors have exploded all over the internet that Aaron Taylor-Johnson is going to be the next James Bond. Apparently he had a secret audition with Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson and they loved him so much that now they're dead set on making him the next 007. If the rumors are true, expect the official announcement no later than mid-2023.
Here's just a few of the many articles reporting on it:
https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/aaron-taylor-johnson-reportedly-next-105030342.html
https://www.fatherly.com/entertainment/next-james-bond-aaron-taylor-johnson-rumor-marvel-007
https://www.worldofreel.com/blog/2022/12/kvinekbl5rofaopicaehoi743jo8l8
https://www.mirror.co.uk/3am/celebrity-news/actor-32-named-surprise-frontrunner-28593557
Here's just a few of the many articles reporting on it:
https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/aaron-taylor-johnson-reportedly-next-105030342.html
https://www.fatherly.com/entertainment/next-james-bond-aaron-taylor-johnson-rumor-marvel-007
https://www.worldofreel.com/blog/2022/12/kvinekbl5rofaopicaehoi743jo8l8
https://www.mirror.co.uk/3am/celebrity-news/actor-32-named-surprise-frontrunner-28593557