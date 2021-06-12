Aaron Pico

Weichel/Diggs winner. Would be a step up but not enormously like facing SanchezVery impressed with him, great everywhere, powerful, entertaining. Seems a lot more mature as well. He murks Corrales and Borics in rematches
Who do you want to see him against next?
Exactly what I was thinking. Kennedy is perfect. Tough solid vet who can wrestle. Would be a great test. Pico still needs some seasoning. I’d let him to get to 10-11 wins before you really let him loose. He’s got all the talent in the world and he’s starting to put it together. No need to rush. If he wins this I’d put him in there for a Borics rematch.He's good, but I would like to see him be more in control on the ground. Spamming sub attempts like a brown belt rolling with a white belt worked fine with Lee but it could get him in trouble against someone who can reverse position and hold it.
I think Jeremy Kennedy makes sense next..
I get the sense that he was doing that as live practice, because he knew he was in there with a guy he could get away with that against. That said, I don't think Pico is guy that's going to get held down a lot, his strength and wrestling are pretty next level.
