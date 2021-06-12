Aaron Pico

I still think he looked sloppy. He needs to calm down a bit. Aggression is good but against higher level opponents he will find himself in bad positions because of this. Even Aiden Lee, who is far from elite could have caught him or put him in a tricky position with how Pico justbull rushes. Someone more skilled and with more composure definitely could.



He is clearly talented, but I fear his chin will always hamper his ability to be seen as an elite fighter. He can learn the other stuff, but a bad chin will always be ripe for the taking.