Aaron Pico

Very impressed with him, great everywhere, powerful, entertaining. Seems a lot more mature as well. He murks Corrales and Borics in rematches

Who do you want to see him against next?
 
His performance was ultra impressive. Possibilities are endless for him.
 
Very impressed with him, great everywhere, powerful, entertaining. Seems a lot more mature as well. He murks Corrales and Borics in rematches

Who do you want to see him against next?
Weichel/Diggs winner. Would be a step up but not enormously like facing Sanchez
 
I still think he looked sloppy. He needs to calm down a bit. Aggression is good but against higher level opponents he will find himself in bad positions because of this. Even Aiden Lee, who is far from elite could have caught him or put him in a tricky position with how Pico justbull rushes. Someone more skilled and with more composure definitely could.

He is clearly talented, but I fear his chin will always hamper his ability to be seen as an elite fighter. He can learn the other stuff, but a bad chin will always be ripe for the taking.
 
Pico is putting it all together. He's gonna be champ soon.
 
I like the idea of a Borics rematch. Give your blue chip super prospect guy a chance to get his L back while simultaneously getting him into the title picture.
 
He looked good but he still needs to temper that aggression. It got kinda sloppy sometimes and higher caliber opponents will capitalize on it.
 
He's good, but I would like to see him be more in control on the ground. Spamming sub attempts like a brown belt rolling with a white belt worked fine with Lee but it could get him in trouble against someone who can reverse position and hold it.

I think Jeremy Kennedy makes sense next..
 
He's good, but I would like to see him be more in control on the ground. Spamming sub attempts like a brown belt rolling with a white belt worked fine with Lee but it could get him in trouble against someone who can reverse position and hold it.

I think Jeremy Kennedy makes sense next..
Exactly what I was thinking. Kennedy is perfect. Tough solid vet who can wrestle. Would be a great test. Pico still needs some seasoning. I’d let him to get to 10-11 wins before you really let him loose. He’s got all the talent in the world and he’s starting to put it together. No need to rush. If he wins this I’d put him in there for a Borics rematch.
 
He needs to rematch his L's starting with Freeman, he can probably do them all in 9 months. If he succeds then give him a title shot eliminator fight. That way he can be ready for a title shot in 1 year.
 
Bellator should have given him a steady dose of cans in the start. Those early disappointments make people forget how blue chip of a prospect Pico was.
 
He's good, but I would like to see him be more in control on the ground. Spamming sub attempts like a brown belt rolling with a white belt worked fine with Lee but it could get him in trouble against someone who can reverse position and hold it.

I think Jeremy Kennedy makes sense next..
I get the sense that he was doing that as live practice, because he knew he was in there with a guy he could get away with that against. That said, I don't think Pico is guy that's going to get held down a lot, his strength and wrestling are pretty next level.

Kennedy is an interesting opponent. I don't mind him getting a bit of a step up, but I don't think they should start rushing him yet. He's still a little bit green.
 
Needs to work on securing submissions. Everything else is coming along nicely.
 
I'd like to see him try to avenge his losses to Corrales and Borics.
 
Saul Rogers, Jay Jay Wilson, Jeremy Kennedy are all good options. Keep him away from Mads Burnell and Emmanuel Sanchez for now. Whatever Bellator does, they need to cling on for dear life on Aaron Pico; he has turned into must watch TV.
 
He’s at the pro level. He should be fighting contenders.
 
