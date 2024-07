Pain in both countries​

The mill’s owners, the Rio Grande Valley Sugar Growers, blamed Mexico.

The Falcon Reservoir in Starr County, Texas, on May 15. Water levels in the reservoir are very low. Carlos Kosienski/Sipa USA/AP

“If there is no water, what can we realistically be expected to pay with? No-one can be forced to give away what they don’t have,”

A conflict with no winners​

Now that they’re over, with climate scientist Claudia Sheinbaum set to take office in October, negotiations are ramping up again, said Giner.

- Los Lotharios making america, Mexico and Belgium wet again!

CNN’s Brandon Miller and Jack Guy contributed reporting

https://edition.cnn.com/2024/06/17/climate/water-conflict-us-mexico-heat-drought/index.html

The water from Mexico goes to the Falcon and Amistad Reservoirs which straddle the border and provide water to homes as well and farms. Both reservoirs have slumped to historically low levels — in mid-June, Amistad was at less than 26% capacity and Falcon was at only 9.9% “Farmers in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas are either out of water or running out of water quickly,” said Brian Jones, a farmer who grows irrigated cotton, corn, sorghum and soybeans in Hidalgo County, Texas, and a board member of the Texas Farm Bureau.Low water deliveries from Mexico, combined with a dearth of rain in the region, are threatening the state’s citrus industry, Jones told CNN, but the situation is even worse for sugar.“The sugar industry is lost to Texas and will never return,” he said.The state’s only sugar mill, which employed more than 500 full-time and seasonal workers, shut in February after more than 50 years of operation.“For over 30 years, farmers in South Texas have been battling with Mexico’s failure to comply with the provisions of the 1944 Water Treaty,” it said in a news release announcing the closure.Some state leaders have demanded punitive measures.“Mexico’s lack of timely water deliveries puts all Texas agriculture at risk,” Texas Rep. Monica De La Cruz, a Republican, said in February , calling on the Biden administration to “hold Mexico’s feet to the fire.”De La Cruz, who also has the support of Ted Cruz and John Cornyn — both Republicans representing Texas in the US Senate — added language to the House of Representatives’ 2025 budget bill that would withhold aid for Mexico until it agrees to deliver on the water treaty.The bill cleared a procedural hurdle on Wednesday, although it’s uncertain whether it could amass enough votes to pass through Congress.The pain of water scarcity is not one way. South of the border, people are also suffering.Mexico is enduring its most expansive and severe drought since 2011, affecting nearly 90% of the country. Water has become an increasingly fraught topic, with fears cities — including Mexico City — could be barreling toward a “day zero,” on which water runs dry.The situation is particularly dire in northern Mexico. “The impact is reflected in very low levels of many of the dams in northern Mexico and even in the groundwater levels,” said Victor Magaña Rueda, a climate scientist at the National Autonomous University of Mexico.The entire state of Chihuahua has been in drought since February, with data from the end of May showing nearly 40% is in “exceptional drought,” the most severe designation.“Not a single drop of rain has fallen in more than eight months,” said Salvador Alcántar, a congressman in Chihuahua. “Climate change is here to stay, we have to learn to deal with it.” River water and groundwater supplies are fast diminishing and farmers have been suffering for years, he told CNN.Tensions reached a boiling point in 2020 after the Mexican government decided to release water from one of Chihuahua’s dams to fulfill its water sharing obligations. Farmers protested in a confrontation that turned deadly when a woman was shot by the National Guard.Again Chihuahua is struggling.Alcántar said.The difficulty of reshaping 80-year-old water-sharing agreements is that they’ve created reliance.People come to depend on water rights to develop industry, grow agriculture and build towns, said Sarah Porter, director of the Kyl Center for Water Policy at Arizona State University. “And once you have that reliance, it becomes extremely painful to change,” she told CNN.A full renegotiation of the treaty is unlikely. Instead, amendments are agreed between the countries through a “minute” process. Minutes can encompass issues from data-sharing to water delivery changes.Discussions for a new minute aimed at making Mexico’s water deliveries more reliable stalled at the end of last year, as Mexico focused on elections.“We’ve asked Mexico for a plan on how they’re going to meet their deficit right now.”Some hopes lie in a tropical storm or active hurricane season. But it’s hard to predict when and where storms will hit and rain will land. To rely only on storms to reduce water scarcity would make Mexico “totally exposed to what nature decides about our water future,” UNAM’s Magnaña Rueda said.In the short term, “if there’s no water to distribute, there’s nothing we can do,” Giner said, but she remains positive. She is pushing for tools to build drought resilience and promote water conservation and efficiency.Sheinbaum, the president-elect, has committed to prioritizing water issues. But the US could also have a new president when the current five-year cycle ends in 2025, which could further complicate relations.Ultimately, there needs to be a recognition that water sharing agreements must adapt to a changing climate, Rueda said.Instead of seeing water as a zero-sum game, where one party’s gain is contingent on the other’s loss, both sides should realize they are “suffering the same thing because of climate change,” she said.“Then you start eliminating that zero-sum game, you start saying we’re both losing essentially. Nobody’s actually winning.”