Pain in both countries​

The mill’s owners, the Rio Grande Valley Sugar Growers, blamed Mexico.

The Falcon Reservoir in Starr County, Texas, on May 15. Water levels in the reservoir are very low. Carlos Kosienski/Sipa USA/AP

“If there is no water, what can we realistically be expected to pay with? No-one can be forced to give away what they don’t have,”

A conflict with no winners​

Now that they’re over, with climate scientist Claudia Sheinbaum set to take office in October, negotiations are ramping up again, said Giner.

- Los Lotharios making america, Mexico and Belgium wet again!

CNN’s Brandon Miller and Jack Guy contributed reporting

https://edition.cnn.com/2024/06/17/climate/water-conflict-us-mexico-heat-drought/index.html