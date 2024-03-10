A Question for the IT/CompScience guys?

Spoke with a programmer/"CS architect" some time ago. He told me that up to half/third of code was written by AI.

With all the AI rapid development, is there a future for IT/programmers?

Or are robots gone "took ur jerbs" even from the "computer" dudes?

If there's a potential in some field, what can I recommend to my nephew?
 
Always a future for people who have a clue. I am not a programmer but there’s tons of IT jobs out there. It’s all I have ever done professionally.
 
If half of his code was written by AI with no verification then either he's writing extremely simple scripts or I genuinely feel bad for anyone that uses it.

Programming/software engineering jobs aren't going anywhere.
 
Meatspin said:
Meatspin said:
So, AI threat is not as bad as it seems?
 
Sweater of AV said:
Sweater of AV said:

Programming/software engineering jobs aren't going anywhere.
Could he have been bullshitting?
 
