A Question for the IT/CompScience guys?

fungi
El Titúlò
@Silver
- Joined
- Oct 12, 2012
- Messages
- 13,247
- Reaction score
- 17,346
Spoke with a programmer/"CS architect" some time ago. He told me that up to half/third of code was written by AI.
With all the AI rapid development, is there a future for IT/programmers?
Or are robots gone "took ur jerbs" even from the "computer" dudes?
If there's a potential in some field, what can I recommend to my nephew?
With all the AI rapid development, is there a future for IT/programmers?
Or are robots gone "took ur jerbs" even from the "computer" dudes?
If there's a potential in some field, what can I recommend to my nephew?