A Potential hurdle... Russian-Dagestani takeover

I think there is a very strong chance as we move forward that the majority of divisions have Russian-Dagestani or Eastern European champions. While this is fair, and I do think they are the best fighters in the world, it does set a problem as far as entertainment value is concerned. People tend to forget that MMA, like every sport, is at the end of the day part of the entertainment industry, and unfortunately the wrestling pressure heavy style of the Russian-Dagestani school is not necessarily the most popular among fans. It is also not peculiarly helpful to have one region be overly dominant, with guys who are generally quiet, and not histrionic figures.



At BW we have Merab currently, and the next obvious contender is Umar.



Evloev seems like the next obvious guy at FW, and he is particularly boring.



At LW we have Islam, and nobody seems to present a legitimate challenge.



At WW we have Belal, who is not very popular, and Shavkat coming up, who is exciting to watch.



Khamzat at MW is a question mark since he is utterly unreliable, but he is also an exciting fighter.



At LHW there is only so long one can hold before Ankalaev gets another shot. And he's another snoozer.



Valentina again as champion is, well, what it is...



And this is assuming no new signings from that area take place.