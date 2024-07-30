A melted and then resolidified milkyway tastes horrible

Compared to a not melted one. Someone explain the science of that. Once it gets hard again it's still the same thing in every way. Except, it magically tastes like shit.


WHY IS THIS
 
The oils and fat separate. It gives you an inconsistent taste profile and texture.
 
They don't think it be like it is, but it do.
 
I mean it's an interesting factoid that that happens. Along with another interesting factoid that a grown man can eat a milkyway.
