A melted and then resolidified milkyway tastes horrible

Nope just in the car for about an hour.Did you have it between your ass cheeks when it melted?
They don't think it be like it is, but it do.Compared to a not melted one. Someone explain the science of that. Once it gets hard again it's still the same thing in every way. Except, it magically tastes like shit.
WHY IS THIS
Nope just in the car for about an hour.
#100 degree heat
Would have been safer in between my asscheeks tho
I mean it's an interesting factoid that that happens. Along with another interesting factoid that a grown man can eat a milkyway.Compared to a not melted one. Someone explain the science of that. Once it gets hard again it's still the same thing in every way. Except, it magically tastes like shit.
WHY IS THIS