TR1 said: Can someone remind me why Ricco suddenly dissapeared from the big leagues and went regional?



Too many drugs and unable to make weight? Click to expand...

because he sucks. he had the size and skill to be a serious threat for a long time but he had zero discipline and this shows in his record. how do you pretty much beat Big Nog in his prime and lose to Travis Wiuff or Ben Rothwell? he's a choke artist and it's all compounded by his lack of discipline. it's not a secret either, they outline it in The Smashing Machine documentary when Kerr tells Bas "i want you beat the shit out of my friend" because Ricco couldn't even hold it together for 12 days that Kerr needed him as a training partner. the way Bas gives him the business is the best part. it's so diabolical how Bas drops him and immediately puts a surprised look on his face like it was an accident.he's one of those guys who wasted a massive amount of potential. which is saying something since he basically beat prime Big Nog and was a UFC champion.