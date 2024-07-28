A Dana White story

You're an english plumber who has spent so much of your income on UFC tickets, merch and cocaine that your firstborn son will now grow up to be less than 5,8 due to malnutrition.



Beaked out of your mind you lurch from the crumbling Co-op arena into the searing morning light and lay against a bus stop twitching like Conor McGregor in that Roadhouse interview.



You dismiss the notifications from your long-term girlfriend telling you she never wants to see you're stupid ass again and pull up the youtube where you see a video of Dana white complaining about the quality of the fights on the card he insisted be held at 3am.



You realised you have soiled yourself as you begin to go into convulsions as your mind counts the cost of each indvidual minute of watching Belal Muhammad win the title by clinging to a limp Leon Edwards like the child you'll never seen again cuddling his teddy bear - the world fades to black.



...



You bolt awake in the slums of Boston. You are not on cocaine. It is 1991 AD. You are Whitey Bulger and you have changed your mind. The future cannot come to pass. Dana White must die.