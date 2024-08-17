a common lesson i've recently learned

i try not making many threads, because i am not so great at keeping track, and feel bad when people take time to post, and i don't respond. so feel free to not respond if you don't want, but of course feel free to also respond if you'd like.



our family dog of almost fourteen years had been sick for several months. she had cancer in her spine and it basically made her immobile, and her health overall was simply poor. my youngest brother who normally takes care of her couldn't any longer due to the nature of his job (he's a mental-health clinician, and it requires you to be 100% mentally healthy in order to treat patients), so he asked if i'd be willing to take over until the very end. i didn't know what journey it would take me on, so without thinking much of it, i said sure no problem. i'm currently working from home, so it was something i could do.



well to make a long story short, i went through about a six-week journey with bruin (name of our beloved golden retriever), and fed her, cleaned her, took her out to the park, and made sure she was as healthy as can be and in good spirits. a few days ago in the early morning, around 3am, i found her dead. i went to open her eyes, and they were white. she was stiff, and i just broke down. when i called my brother, i was hysterical. it was something i had never experienced.



in a end, i'm glad i went through this with a dog before losing an actual human. i now think it's a good thing for younger families to have a pet, and for the majority of it's life, so that when the time does come, they can experience losing a loved one, and will be better prepared when it's actual human family members.