A case for Aleksandar Rakic

There was a lot of talk between Jiri and Rakic leading up to their fight where many made the false assumption that Rakic "Doesn't have the dog in him" in other words - His chin is not durable enough for LHW after what we saw at UFC 300







He was taking the strongest antibiotics leading up to the weigh in. This wasn't the BSD situation, this was literally cheating the commission because they wouldn't have let him fight with this infection ( at no point does he say it was staph ). This is why he was doing so well in the first round and why he collapsed like a house of cards in the second. Jiri didn't beat him because he was more skillful but because he had a higher output and eventually swarmed him.



A healthy Rakic beats Jiri 6-7/10 times



Ankalaev is a even better matchup for Rakic