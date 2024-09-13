Media A 14-minute epic

Dirty Frank

Dirty Frank

Something I wrote and recorded for my wife, who loves both Shev and Alexa .She hates violence but she's part-Latina so she always roots for either when she sees me half-drunk in the living room watching some WMMA (periodically!!!!!!) and gosh darn she always has a hard time when these 2 fight.



We can only hope for another epic between these two and hopefully they both leave the cage unscathed somehow someway anyway peace and love to you Shermanos.

Feel free to lambast this ish as much as you like because I do not give a soaring fook ATM
 
A Latina that hates violence?


PS: I hope Grasso chokes Val out again.
 
Frank, I haven't forgotten your plaque, I've just been putting it off bc, at the time, I didn't realize you were in The Philippines, and shipping it there is probably costly. #1 Shermano, though
 
