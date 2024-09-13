Something I wrote and recorded for my wife, who loves both Shev and Alexa .She hates violence but she's part-Latina so she always roots for either when she sees me half-drunk in the living room watching some WMMA (periodically!!!!!!) and gosh darn she always has a hard time when these 2 fight.







We can only hope for another epic between these two and hopefully they both leave the cage unscathed somehow someway anyway peace and love to you Shermanos.



Feel free to lambast this ish as much as you like because I do not give a soaring fook ATM