Young Abdulmanap looked so much like Khabib :eek:

+ The man could wear a hat like nobody's business!!
 
Ares Black said:
It's the truth. Sorry.
You don't have to be sorry lol

I didn't take it personally.

I'm just saying a truth as well.

In reality, no fight is easy. Takes effort, no matter the opponent.

These guys are from a tiny village, of course they faced nobodies on their way up.
 
Ares Black said:
about 70 of those wins are against absolute nobodies
See this is what MMA Guru would call a bitch ass hater.

Dude cruisin for a bruisin so hard in every Khabib thread.

"hit me please ! run me over with a truck. MY HEAD IS STILL ON MY TORSO"
 
Ares Black said:
I do not give a fuck. It''s the truth. Sorry if that interferes with your revisionist history hero worship.
Yes its obvious you do, you cant help but come in here and ask to be beaten upon mercilessly. Ares Masochist.
 
