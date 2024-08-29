90s and 2000s was the edgiest time period in entertainment?

You had really violent and explicit rap music and metal. Comedians were not shy about offending anyone, and always pushed the envelope by making jokes about everything from racist jokes, gay jokes, rape, even pedophilia. Stuff like South Park and jackass was popular. Women were maybe less comfortable being slutty but I feel like music videos and movies actually sold sex and tried to capitalize more off women's bodies compared to the music and movie industry today. We might have reached peak levels of edginess in those decades. It's no wonder society became overly sensitive in the 2010s. It's overcompensating for the decades prior
 
Or you're missing what's in front of you right now. Social media and only fans changed the game. As far as prominent women, a list celebrities and such who was the most openly slutty woman back then Madonna? She's arguably even more slutty now even though she's in her 60s and you have really popular women like cardi b, Miley Cyrus and every other female rapper. Actual male musicians however including rappers don't seems to put as many half naked women in their videos anymore, and movies I would say the same, at least it's how it seems to me
 
Maybe drill but drill rap is not popular like gangsta rap was in the 90s and early 2000s. Most of the rap nowadays is just dudes talking about being ballers, drugs, female rappers rapping about being superthots, men being worthless shit like that
 
I was surrounded by sluts in the 90's, raves and clubs were literal nonstop fuck fests with naked whores as far as the eye can see, trust me, all that shit you see on your fancy pants computer screen now days was going on back then too

Only difference is I wasnt a broken down old man and could actually enjoy some of it back then, ugh
 
LOL. If you think that was “edgy”, you would have been blown away by the 70s and 80s.
 
I think it was just a better time for those things. Now everything is just more awkward
 
70s and 80s were way more family friendly in terms of stuff that was on your tv screen and the music that was being played, cmon man
 
Watch some old SNL skits. Richard Pryor in particular.

Watch some old stand up comedy acts. Lots of them. Eddie Murphy Raw was a fun one.

Watch some old horror movies. Titties everywhere.
 
someone start rattling off edgy pro wrestling stuff from 90s

ill start
there was blood back then
 
90's wasn't edgy. Its just today is filled with a lot of pussy ass snowflakes.
 
I don't know if there's much real difference. Certainly some things are very different (as with all era comparison). I kinda feel bad for todays young though, I remember when it wasn't that easy to see some porn or some sex stuff, it made it funner when you did. Now, it's like, you eat all the chocolate you want, pretty soon you're not gonna want chocolate. In the good old days, I used to see Playgirl magazines in bookstores left in places where they didn't belong, I knew how they got there. Some horny assed woman wanted to see some dick and snuck into a part of the store she could see all she wanted and then leave it amongst a pile of books. Now? there's no real mystery at all. Everyone can see pretty much everything online, including kids because they all have the same phones we do. So, in those ways, it's much easier to access stuff but in our entertainment? Again, I don't really know. A lot of what we see is just marketing that doesn't really reflect people's real lives but I guess there was plenty of sex in movies of the 70's on up, and plenty of bodies being shown on tv ever since the bikini was invented.

It's always been paradoxical in the US though, Janet Jackson really took a lot of heat for showing her titties on TV, and many, many celebs have had their careers ruined or been shamed by some scandal or some sex tape. Today, a sex tape would almost be normal, it wasn't in the past. America is a strange country, full of paradoxes and it's never, ever shaken the old Quakerism that it came from.
 
Also, comedians and entertainment always dealt with pushback, even then. eddie Murphy was hounded by the gay community for his standup, Sam Kinison was too, even though, Ironically, both seemed to have some homosexual tendencies themselves. Prince was picketed in the 80's for his sexual stuff. I guess Prince and Madonna really pushed the envelope in the 80's, but really, even in the seventies, guys like Alice Cooper had sick songs like cold ethyl about necrophilia. Also, look at pee wee herman, ruined because he was beating his meat in a porn theater in the early 90's, again, our weird paradoxical nature.
 
