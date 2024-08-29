90s and 2000s was the edgiest time period in entertainment?

I don't know if there's much real difference. Certainly some things are very different (as with all era comparison). I kinda feel bad for todays young though, I remember when it wasn't that easy to see some porn or some sex stuff, it made it funner when you did. Now, it's like, you eat all the chocolate you want, pretty soon you're not gonna want chocolate. In the good old days, I used to see Playgirl magazines in bookstores left in places where they didn't belong, I knew how they got there. Some horny assed woman wanted to see some dick and snuck into a part of the store she could see all she wanted and then leave it amongst a pile of books. Now? there's no real mystery at all. Everyone can see pretty much everything online, including kids because they all have the same phones we do. So, in those ways, it's much easier to access stuff but in our entertainment? Again, I don't really know. A lot of what we see is just marketing that doesn't really reflect people's real lives but I guess there was plenty of sex in movies of the 70's on up, and plenty of bodies being shown on tv ever since the bikini was invented.



It's always been paradoxical in the US though, Janet Jackson really took a lot of heat for showing her titties on TV, and many, many celebs have had their careers ruined or been shamed by some scandal or some sex tape. Today, a sex tape would almost be normal, it wasn't in the past. America is a strange country, full of paradoxes and it's never, ever shaken the old Quakerism that it came from.