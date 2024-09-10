Tonight at 9 est on ABC. Almost all

News Networks will have a broadcast of it, so I am sure will be easy to find a live stream closer to the debate start.



Of course I think Trump is going to steam roll her. Will surprise people by staying focused on policy, while still getting off some solid trolling if both Kamala and ABC News/fake news in general.



People say he hasn’t been practicing, etc. but he has done like over 100 rallies and dozens upon dozens of interviews since even just the 2022 midterms. He will be able to readily talk about any issue, or at least use an issue to pivot to something he would like to talk about more. He did that quite well in the debate vs biden