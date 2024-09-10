Elections 9/10 debate thread!

cottagecheesefan

cottagecheesefan

Tonight at 9 est on ABC. Almost all
News Networks will have a broadcast of it, so I am sure will be easy to find a live stream closer to the debate start.

Of course I think Trump is going to steam roll her. Will surprise people by staying focused on policy, while still getting off some solid trolling if both Kamala and ABC News/fake news in general.

People say he hasn’t been practicing, etc. but he has done like over 100 rallies and dozens upon dozens of interviews since even just the 2022 midterms. He will be able to readily talk about any issue, or at least use an issue to pivot to something he would like to talk about more. He did that quite well in the debate vs biden
 
Kamala supporters hoping and praying they can get just one instance of "Donald, I'm speaking!" to declare her the winner no matter how stupid she looks otherwise.
 
Kamala supporters hoping and praying they can get just one instance of "Donald, I'm speaking!" to declare her the winner no matter how stupid she looks otherwise.
I’m speaking !!! She will do it at least once she has nothing ..
Trump is going to bury her like he did Biden . She can’t even do live interviews he’s done way more even after being shot
 
I’m speaking !!! She will do it at least once she has nothing ..
Trump is going to bury her like he did Biden . She can’t even do live interviews he’s done way more even after being shot
Tbh training them like an “actress” is the best thing you can do. Debates are a performance and you basically know what questions they are going to ask and more or less what your costar is going to say.

This is why candidates don’t really ever answer questions on the whole and just say whatever they want. If the moderators actually pressed them, it would be better.
 
