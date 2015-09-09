  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

80's Revival: Synthwave/Vapor/Future/Chillwave/Retro-Electro/Outrun/Etc.

Hyperglide

Hyperglide

Tell Apathy
@Gold
Joined
Jul 18, 2012
Messages
15,923
Reaction score
3,211
Synthwave the head moniker for the rapidly growing and popular newer Electronic music to come out in recent years. It's almost as if the 80's never left and we've come full circle.

So what is Synthwave and it's various sub-genres? There's lots such as the chilled back melodies and slower BPM of Chillwave or Vaporwave which has more funk or jazz inspired melodies. Outrun which is generally a faster BPM then traditional Synthwave good for driving or getting your blood pumping. Take a look below at the provided link for more information.

Some popular Synth guys. Kavinsky, Perturbator, Power Glove, Lazerhawk, Protector 101, Mega Drive, Trevor Something, Le Cassette, Sellorekt/LA Dreams, Dance with the Dead, Gost, Scattle, Dan Terminus, Makeup and Vanity Set.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Synthwave

Example of Future/Neo-80's


Example of Outrun


Example of Chillwave


Synthwave


Ex. Darkwave


Vapor
 
It's back..the 80's are back!





 
Love a lot of these bands. Started out with the post-punk, dark wave, and new wave revival from the early 2000's with Interpol, The Editors, She Wants Revenge, etc., then bands like Deerhunter and Beach House experimented with different sounds, then came a mix of new wave revival bands like Wild Nothing, and Chillwave and the like with Neon Indian, Toro y Moi, and Com Truise, Washed Out with their chill sound, plus bands like Phantogram using that electric dancey alternative sound, and all the other genres taking in the best of the late 70's to early 90's.
I really love the synth revival.

I haven't heard of some of these, thanks for this.
 
Great thread bro









 
Took long enough eh Zer and Gene??

Some of my faves..





Plissken said:
Love a lot of these bands. Started out with the post-punk, dark wave, and new wave revival from the early 2000's with Interpol, The Editors, She Wants Revenge, etc., then bands like Deerhunter and Beach House experimented with different sounds, then came a mix of new wave revival bands like Wild Nothing, and Chillwave and the like with Neon Indian, Toro y Moi, and Com Truise, Washed Out with their chill sound, plus bands like Phantogram using that electric dancey alternative sound, and all the other genres taking in the best of the late 70's to early 90's.
I really love the synth revival.

I haven't heard of some of these, thanks for this.
No prob buddy! Great post Toro, Neon Indian and Com Truise are some of my fave producers. You should also check out HOME, Luxury Elite and PowercuT (as seen in OP) if you like that type of music.
 
Hey guys maybe this is the perfect thread for me to get a little help. I went to a alternative/Goth club (My GF is into that whole scene) and they were playing some jamming ass song (Or maybe I was a little too drunk) that all the ladies were dancing too and having a good time. It was like pure 80's synthpop kind of song. In the music video there was a girl like in neon 80's clothes and headband and some dude with some goofy ass 80's hair looking like a straight douche popped collar. He was on the hook too I think singing but just like a phrase real quick I think. The Chorus was weird because it was like random gibberish the chick would sing "Radimidimeniemdie" or something weird like that. I thought it was 80's Madonna but naa no way it was. If you guys have any idea help me out pwease. Here are some songs from that same club that ppl seem to like, pretty cool thread.








 
Hades86 said:
Hey guys maybe this is the perfect thread for me to get a little help. I went to a alternative/Goth club (My GF is into that whole scene) and they were playing some jamming ass song (Or maybe I was a little too drunk) that all the ladies were dancing too and having a good time. It was like pure 80's synthpop kind of song. In the music video there was a girl like in neon 80's clothes and headband and some dude with some goofy ass 80's hair looking like a straight douche popped collar. He was on the hook too I think singing but just like a phrase real quick I think. The Chorus was weird because it was like random gibberish the chick would sing "Radimidimeniemdie" or something weird like that. I thought it was 80's Madonna but naa no way it was. If you guys have any idea help me out pwease. Here are some songs from that same club that ppl seem to like, pretty cool thread.

*snipped*
Not really helping with those suggestions. What did the hair look like? Spikey? Flock of Seagulls? Slicked back? Was it at a dance studio? Was the girl wearing jeans or workout clothes?? Need more info.



 
Shout out to NewRetroWave and LuigiDonatello my two favorite channels.

[YT]/watch?v=Dp5LavG3Oys[/YT]

[YT]/watch?v=6gWXe6Am73E[/YT]

[YT]/watch?v=9IKYJKy2iGs[/YT]

[YT]/watch?v=nC8uM7LKS6s[/YT]

[YT]/watch?v=b7KCsZtPUc4[/YT]

[YT]/watch?v=XYeV2srauCU[/YT]
 
I love this shit.
 
It this meant to be dance and club music? It is kind of hard to dance to these songs aint it? Forgive me for my ignorance
 
Excellent thread... finally I can give free reign to my passion for italo & cosmic synthie music.

Here are some of my favs:




 
I'm a huge cyberpunk fan, just recently got into Synthwave and I've been enjoying. Lately I've been listening to Perturbator.

w3gl4LY.jpg


 
Not sure if these count ,but i like em

[YT]zxtXTlEFZXU[/YT]

[YT]aMwvlC6RdHc[/YT]

[YT]2Sb-mdDl9z8[/YT]

[YT]XMAU1Liq-CE[/YT]
 
Do these count

Swiss Lips



Chvrches

 
Hyperglide said:
Problem with all these synth tracks is a lot of video producers use the same clips.. :P I remember a video for Dakarius' Night Race which used the same clip. But YouTube took it down. Probably flagged :rolleyes:

If you guys want some great driving music I made an Outrun playlist on the Tube.

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLJOxj3qq3XVY6NAIDZzhkIQbyJrnHRINZ
Sweet list, I like outrun! There is almost an endless supply of appropriate clips to use from movies and tv shows, particularly from the early 80's. All it takes is a little exploration. It's not my call though.





 
Pretty much the entire soundtrack for hotline miami 2 is awesome
 
Gnilras said:
Pretty much the entire soundtrack for hotline miami 2 is awesome
Hell ya. I found out about a lot of my fave producers from the first game like Scattle and Perturbator.




lmao Protector 101 is complete jokes. Calling out Kavinsky..



Check out those comments from Lazerpunk and Perturbator. I love this genre, the producers are so down to earth lmao..

https://youtu.be/uATAYbRjQvI?t=23m5s
 
