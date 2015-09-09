80's Revival: Synthwave/Vapor/Future/Chillwave/Retro-Electro/Outrun/Etc.

Hey guys maybe this is the perfect thread for me to get a little help. I went to a alternative/Goth club (My GF is into that whole scene) and they were playing some jamming ass song (Or maybe I was a little too drunk) that all the ladies were dancing too and having a good time. It was like pure 80's synthpop kind of song. In the music video there was a girl like in neon 80's clothes and headband and some dude with some goofy ass 80's hair looking like a straight douche popped collar. He was on the hook too I think singing but just like a phrase real quick I think. The Chorus was weird because it was like random gibberish the chick would sing "Radimidimeniemdie" or something weird like that. I thought it was 80's Madonna but naa no way it was. If you guys have any idea help me out pwease. Here are some songs from that same club that ppl seem to like, pretty cool thread.

















