80's Revival: Synthwave/Vapor/Future/Chillwave/Retro-Electro/Outrun/Etc.

Hyperglide
Tell Apathy
Synthwave the head moniker for the rapidly growing and popular newer Electronic music to come out in recent years. It's almost as if the 80's never left and we've come full circle.
So what is Synthwave and it's various sub-genres? There's lots such as the chilled back melodies and slower BPM of Chillwave or Vaporwave which has more funk or jazz inspired melodies. Outrun which is generally a faster BPM then traditional Synthwave good for driving or getting your blood pumping. Take a look below at the provided link for more information.
Some popular Synth guys. Kavinsky, Perturbator, Power Glove, Lazerhawk, Protector 101, Mega Drive, Trevor Something, Le Cassette, Sellorekt/LA Dreams, Dance with the Dead, Gost, Scattle, Dan Terminus, Makeup and Vanity Set.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Synthwave
Example of Future/Neo-80's
Example of Outrun
Example of Chillwave
Synthwave
Ex. Darkwave
Vapor
