Crime 75% of 800 billion of PPP AId did not go to employees.

44nutman

44nutman

The Original Nut of Sherdog
@Gold
Joined
Mar 10, 2010
Messages
23,826
Reaction score
27,517
justthenews.com

Fed report finds 75% of $800 billion Paycheck Protection Program didn't reach employees

Study found that taxpayers shelled out $4 for every $1 in wages and benefits received by workers from the Paycheck Protection Program.
justthenews.com justthenews.com
This is why nepotism should never happen. Trump put Jared in charge of the biggest transfer of tax payers money to fellow Elites like Trump.
There was so many cases of Trump donors getting hooked up by Jared. There will be documentaries about the PPP scam pulled on American Taxpayers.
When they announced it I knew it was a scam but most Americans are too binary politically to see this nation is slowly turning into an oligarchy. Thanks Trump!
 
Socialism for the wealthy.

Breadcrumbs and fuck you to the poor.

Is normal.
 
it mentioned that money went disproportionately to the top 20-25%

Did they expect that business owners would be in the bottom 20%? Unless something has changed, we have more people in the top 20% vs the bottom 20% anyways.

Plus, PPE’s were only for businesses of a certain size, Jared wasn’t subsidizing billionaire friends.
 
Fedor>Cain said:
Socialism for the wealthy.

Breadcrumbs and fuck you to the poor.

Is normal.
Click to expand...
Except for the generous unemployment checks that went on for a long time during COVID and rent protection. Jesus Christ it was only like 3-4 years ago.
 
Activision/Blizzard had their franchised teams in Overwatch League and Call of Duty League apply for PPP. Thats when i knew PPP was being scammed at a larger scale.
 
