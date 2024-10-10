44nutman
Fed report finds 75% of $800 billion Paycheck Protection Program didn't reach employees
Study found that taxpayers shelled out $4 for every $1 in wages and benefits received by workers from the Paycheck Protection Program.
There was so many cases of Trump donors getting hooked up by Jared. There will be documentaries about the PPP scam pulled on American Taxpayers.
When they announced it I knew it was a scam but most Americans are too binary politically to see this nation is slowly turning into an oligarchy. Thanks Trump!