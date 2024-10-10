Fed report finds 75% of $800 billion Paycheck Protection Program didn't reach employees Study found that taxpayers shelled out $4 for every $1 in wages and benefits received by workers from the Paycheck Protection Program.

This is why nepotism should never happen. Trump put Jared in charge of the biggest transfer of tax payers money to fellow Elites like Trump.There was so many cases of Trump donors getting hooked up by Jared. There will be documentaries about the PPP scam pulled on American Taxpayers.When they announced it I knew it was a scam but most Americans are too binary politically to see this nation is slowly turning into an oligarchy. Thanks Trump!