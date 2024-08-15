7 blessings for 7 curses

Below are lists of 7 blessings and 7 curses. Choose one thing from each list. If you want more than 1 blessing, that's allowed but you have to then choose the same number of curses.



So you can choose 1 of each, or 5 of each. It's up to you as long as they're even.



Which do you choose and why?





Select blessings:



1. One billion dollars

2. Immortality (immune to aging, but not from injury/illness)

3. Invincibility (from injury but not from aging/illness)

4. Immunity (from illness but not injury/aging)

5. An extra 30 IQ points added to your brain power.

6. Optimal fitness regardless of diet/exercise

7. Become the most sexually attractive person on earth







Select curses:



1. You will never find your soul mate. (And if you already have, you will lose them)

2. You lose your sense of taste

3. Sunlight will kill you (this overrides any of the 3i advantages above--immunity, invincibility, immortality)

4. You lose the ability to have an orgasm (you can start but never finish, you sex drive remains intact)

5. You fart once at least every 10 minutes, sometimes more.

6. You lose every physical altercation in humiliating fashion. Bar fights, sparring, even just playful wrestling with a child or a cat.

7. You have bad puberty symptoms for life (voice cracking, random boners, bad acne, etc).