7 blessings for 7 curses

Below are lists of 7 blessings and 7 curses. Choose one thing from each list. If you want more than 1 blessing, that's allowed but you have to then choose the same number of curses.

So you can choose 1 of each, or 5 of each. It's up to you as long as they're even.

Which do you choose and why?


Select blessings:

1. One billion dollars
2. Immortality (immune to aging, but not from injury/illness)
3. Invincibility (from injury but not from aging/illness)
4. Immunity (from illness but not injury/aging)
5. An extra 30 IQ points added to your brain power.
6. Optimal fitness regardless of diet/exercise
7. Become the most sexually attractive person on earth



Select curses:

1. You will never find your soul mate. (And if you already have, you will lose them)
2. You lose your sense of taste
3. Sunlight will kill you (this overrides any of the 3i advantages above--immunity, invincibility, immortality)
4. You lose the ability to have an orgasm (you can start but never finish, you sex drive remains intact)
5. You fart once at least every 10 minutes, sometimes more.
6. You lose every physical altercation in humiliating fashion. Bar fights, sparring, even just playful wrestling with a child or a cat.
7. You have bad puberty symptoms for life (voice cracking, random boners, bad acne, etc).
 
I choose skibidi rizz and lose my virginity. I mean 1 and 5.
 
Since we are Sherdoggers, blessings 5, 6 and especially 7 are already given

I'll add blessings 1, 2, 3 and 4, and take curses 1, 2, 5 and 6. The lack of taste can be compensated by daily threesomes with LA 9s. Farts only smell bad unless you are a billionaire, and I can hire UFC cawkfighters to help me beat up street cats and toddlers
 
plataoplombo said:
How bad are these farts?
Click to expand...
However bad your farts normally are. Only the quantity is increased, not the quality.

However, that's a lot of farting. If you go to dinner with someone you'll fart at least 7 or 8 times. If you watch a movie with someone you'll fart 10 times before it's over.

If you work with others, you'll be ripping 7 farts in every meeting.

Do not underestimate the impact this will have on your life.

Unless you're like zer and already fart more lol
 
I’m thinking 1 and 6.

I don’t get into any fights or do any kind of sparring, and I think I could accept having a dog beat me play-wrestling.
 
I'll take the billion dollar and never find my soulmate.

It's gonna be a fun life,
might die early though.
 
