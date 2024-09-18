Media 67,956 CAD/49,821 USD for a UFC Noche Ticket, thats what u get...

So Troydan got himself the full experience
Skip to 14:30


Worth it?...67K

He also was right next to the Saudi Prince at the weigh ins..on the stage
1on1 with Dana
A fighter kit
And some more...


I've been to a couple events and i always thought that front row or floor Tickets arent that good, imo...
 
