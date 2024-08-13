MicroBrew
There seem to be a not insignificant number of American who are a bit optimistic of their capabilities.
YouGov Poll.
Which of the following animals, if any, do you think you could beat in a fight if you were unarmed?
Re. Bolded : the ones I think are nuts. No one is beating a Croc, Elephant, Grizzly, Gorilla and Lion. Unless you are talking about small juveniles.
On the flip side 90% of people should be able to defeat a house cat. Only reason I didn't say 99% is because some people are very weak due to advanced age and medical conditions.
- RAT - 72%
- HOUSE CAT - 69%
- GOOSE - 71%
- MEDIUM-SIZED DOG - 49%
- EAGLE - 30%
- LARGE DOG - 23%
- CHIMPANZEE - 17%
- KING COBRA - 15%
- KANGAROO - 14%
- WOLF - 12%
- CROCODILE - 9%
- GORILLA - 8%
- ELEPHANT - 8%
- LION - 8%
- GRIZZLY BEAR - 6%
Poll shows which animals Americans think they could beat in a fight
Most Americans think they could easily defeat a goose in a fight, but the odds are much lower when facing an elephant or lion.
