6% of Americans think they can beat a Grizzly. 8% think they can beat an Elephant or Gorilla

There seem to be a not insignificant number of American who are a bit optimistic of their capabilities.
YouGov Poll.


Which of the following animals, if any, do you think you could beat in a fight if you were unarmed?

  • RAT - 72%
  • HOUSE CAT - 69%
  • GOOSE - 71%
  • MEDIUM-SIZED DOG - 49%
  • EAGLE - 30%
  • LARGE DOG - 23%

  • CHIMPANZEE - 17%
  • KING COBRA - 15%

  • KANGAROO - 14%
  • WOLF - 12%

  • CROCODILE - 9%
  • GORILLA - 8%
  • ELEPHANT - 8%
  • LION - 8%
  • GRIZZLY BEAR - 6%

Re. Bolded : the ones I think are nuts. No one is beating a Croc, Elephant, Grizzly, Gorilla and Lion. Unless you are talking about small juveniles.

On the flip side 90% of people should be able to defeat a house cat. Only reason I didn't say 99% is because some people are very weak due to advanced age and medical conditions.


Poll shows which animals Americans think they could beat in a fight

Most Americans think they could easily defeat a goose in a fight, but the odds are much lower when facing an elephant or lion.
These numbers are absurd.

At least as absurd as 8 percent beating an elephant is only 72 percent beating a rat.

A fucking rat? A rat? You can't beat a rat?
 
