RAT - 72%

HOUSE CAT - 69%

GOOSE - 71%

MEDIUM-SIZED DOG - 49%

EAGLE - 30%

LARGE DOG - 23%





CHIMPANZEE - 17%

KING COBRA - 15%





KANGAROO - 14%

WOLF - 12%





CROCODILE - 9%

GORILLA - 8%

ELEPHANT - 8%

LION - 8%

GRIZZLY BEAR - 6%

Poll shows which animals Americans think they could beat in a fight Most Americans think they could easily defeat a goose in a fight, but the odds are much lower when facing an elephant or lion.

There seem to be a not insignificant number of American who are a bit optimistic of their capabilities.YouGov Poll.Re. Bolded : the ones I think are nuts. No one is beating a Croc, Elephant, Grizzly, Gorilla and Lion. Unless you are talking about small juveniles.On the flip side 90% of people should be able to defeat a house cat. Only reason I didn't say 99% is because some people are very weak due to advanced age and medical conditions.