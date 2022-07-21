  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Economy $52 billion in Chips Act moves forward

People like AMD, Nvidia an TSMC are not happy because it requires money go to US chip manufacturing. Intel is not as upset but still not happy about the micromanagement by government. It's important an could very well be too late.

"If all goes as planned, Congress will finally start voting on funding the CHIPS Act on Tuesday.

On Monday, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D–N.Y.) said the Senate would vote on $52 billion in government subsidies for domestic semiconductor or chip manufacturing as its own separate bill on Tuesday. The funding was originally part of a larger competition and innovation bill, which was held up in Congressional negotiations.

"We need to move quickly," Schumer said. "Without these incentives from Congress, the capital investment required for expanding production is not economically viable in the United States.”
After the Senate vote, the House of Representatives will still need to approve the CHIPS Act funding before submitting it to the White House for signing. Congressional leaders are operating on a tight schedule, hoping to get funding passed before Congress goes on recess on Aug. 8.

Passing CHIPS Act funding into law will be a victory for chipmakers like Intel Corporation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation, and GlobalWafers, who claim their planned U.S. projects depend on getting government money. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger has been particularly vocal in pressuring Congress. The company delayed the groundbreaking ceremony on its $20 billion project in Ohio to protest the slow passage of the CHIPS Act. In late June, Gelsinger said that without CHIPS Act money, the chipmaker was likely to shift production to Europe, which offers its own government subsidies.

Despite chipmakers advocating for the bill's passage, semiconductor manufacturers aren’t happy with everything that may end up in the final legislation.

The biggest point of contention relates to China—specifically, the restrictions on investing in China that will apply to companies that receive CHIPS Act money.

Politico. One draft of the legislation barred funding recipients from producing semiconductors smaller than 28 nanometers in China. While chips of that size are still used in some consumer electronics, the most advanced chips used in smartphones and tablets are much smaller, meaning the proposal would prohibit chipmakers from churning out their most innovative technology on Chinese soil.

Instead of a blanket prohibition on chip production in China, Intel and other chipmakers want to give the Secretary of Commerce the authority to determine what size semiconductors are off-limits. One unnamed chipmaker told the Financial Times that chip manufacturing is developing so rapidly that the 28 nanometer threshold would be meaningless after a few generations of new chips.

Politico that "Intel and many companies in our industry have come together with our trade association to provide input to policymakers in order to ensure that we have the best legislation possible and don’t inadvertently undermine the global competitiveness of companies that receive CHIPS funds."

Guardrails were part of the CHIPS Act conversation as early as May 2021. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in December that the final legislation needed provisions “to protect ourselves from China,” and that “long-term national security interests matter more than short-term profits.”

On Monday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the Biden administration continues “to support strong guardrails” in the CHIPS Act. The proposed funding is meant to “generate more semiconductor investment here in the U.S., not in China and guardrails help slow the growth of investment in China,” Jean-Pierre said.

The U.S. bans exports of high-end semiconductors and chip manufacturing equipment to China, and is reportedly considering more export restrictions of chipmaking tools to Chinese companies. The Biden administration is also pressuring non-U.S. manufacturers, like ASML Holding, from exporting chip manufacturing equipment to China. Beijing has criticized the moves as "classic technological terrorism."

invest in chip self-sufficiency. The government has poured money into domestic chip manufacturers like Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation and Tsinghua Unigroup. Chinese companies like Huawei Technologies, Alibaba Group Holding and ByteDance are "


Let's be honest. Deep down it is because whites are afraid that a yellow people will overtake them economically.
 
If we can get them to produce IN the US and keep them here this might be good. I give it 5 years or sooner before it turns into a shitshow and China ends up with our tech or better anyways.
 
Let's be honest. Deep down it is because whites are afraid that a yellow people will overtake them economically.
Booooy

china got tanks in front of their banks as we speak.

talking about your money is the countries money so we can’t give you access to your savings.
 
We used to make this stuff in the US and things were fine.

The Govts spending insanity that caused inflation forced companies to use slave labor, thus China came into the picture.

Imagine back in the 60’s, 70’s, and 80’s if 90% of the shit on store shelves said “MADE IN THE USSR” - people would’ve lost their shit.
 
Let's be honest. Deep down it is because whites are afraid that a yellow people will overtake them economically.
Thanks for your insight into the white psyche, Mr. CCP Government Agent Man.
 
Let's be honest. Deep down it is because whites are afraid that a yellow people will overtake them economically.
It is and hopefully this fails. It is a waste of money

Whites cant give up their power in the West
 
Chip mining adds to climate change problems .. don’t they care ???
 
Welfare queen companies upset that they can’t spend they can’t spend their government handouts however they want.
 
We used to make this stuff in the US and things were fine.

The Govts spending insanity that caused inflation forced companies to use slave labor, thus China came into the picture.

Imagine back in the 60’s, 70’s, and 80’s if 90% of the shit on store shelves said “MADE IN THE USSR” - people would’ve lost their shit.
Trading with China on a large scale was a mistake. What was the point of the cold war if we ended up creating an even more powerful communist super power?
 
Trading with China on a large scale was a mistake. What was the point of the cold war if we ended up creating an even more powerful communist super power?
China isn't communist.

Americans wouldn't be enjoying their lifestyles without cheap Chinese labour.
 
Let's be honest. Deep down it is because whites are afraid that a yellow people will overtake them economically.
Basically. Alot of geopolitics comes down to markets and trade competition.

China has already overtaken the US imo, but just hasn't taken a few key steps to really consolidate it.

There'll come a financial crisis where everyone will rush to buy Chinese assets for safety, and that's when we know the dollar is doomed. Then the real inflation begins. What were seeing in the interim is the US desperately trying to protect its advantages.
 
ponch-chips.gif

Definitely find it funny that they are complaining they have conditions on getting the government funding.
 
Reviving after the enormous loss this week from nvidia
What does nvidia's loses have to do with the CHIPs act?

The planned expansions are still under construction. Many of which won't be fully online till 2030.

Are you just trying to discredit Biden's real accomplishment here over your headline level understanding of the topic?
 
