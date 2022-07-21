Hdfi said: Let's be honest. Deep down it is because whites are afraid that a yellow people will overtake them economically. Click to expand...

Basically. Alot of geopolitics comes down to markets and trade competition.China has already overtaken the US imo, but just hasn't taken a few key steps to really consolidate it.There'll come a financial crisis where everyone will rush to buy Chinese assets for safety, and that's when we know the dollar is doomed. Then the real inflation begins. What were seeing in the interim is the US desperately trying to protect its advantages.