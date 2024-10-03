5 Lessons to teach your son?????

So i want to impart some wisdom on my boychild and I'm all out of wisdom......so let me borrow a cup from Y'all.....



What are the 5 or 6 or 10 or 100 most important lessons you can teach a kid to become a good human being (and a true sherdogger) while still being street wise enough to survive in this wicked world.



I've got 1 or two in mind-



Always be a man of your word or you're won't be a man anyone will listen to or trust



Always say what you mean, mean what you say and know why you're saying it



Avoid debt, but if you do owe someone you pay them back.



This kind of shit and I need more of it, so I would greatly appreciate your input here........