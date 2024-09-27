Crime 435,000+ Convicted Criminals and 226,847 that have pending criminal charges entered U.S. Under Biden-Harris per ICE report

Tens of thousands of illegal immigrants with sexual assault, murder convictions roaming US streets: ICE data

Tens of thousands of illegal immigrants with sex offense and homicide convictions are currently roaming the United States, according to new data.
Under Harris-Acting ICE Director Patrick Lechleitner said 13000 illegal immigrants convicted of murder-15,000 sex offenders entered U.S.

Tens of thousands of illegal immigrants with sex offenses and homicide convictions are loose on the streets, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) data provided to lawmakers this week.

The agency provided data to Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, about national data for illegal immigrants with criminal charges or convictions. The data, as of July 2024, is broken down by those in detention, and those who are not in detention -- known as the non-detained docket. The non-detained docket includes illegal immigrants who have final orders of removal or are going through removal proceedings but are not detained in ICE custody. There are currently more than 7 million people on that docket.

The data says that, among those not in detention, there are 425,431 convicted criminals and 222,141 with pending criminal charges.

Those include 62,231 convicted of assault, 14,301 convicted of burglary, 56,533 with drug convictions and 13,099 convicted of homicide. An additional 2,521 have kidnapping convictions and 15,811 have sexual assault convictions.

There are an additional 1,845 with pending homicide charges, 42,915 with assault charges, 3,266 with burglary charges and 4,250 with assault charges.

"As of July 21, 2024, there were 662,566 noncitizens with criminal histories on ICE’s national docket—13,099 criminally convicted MURDERS!" Gonzales said in a statement. "Americans deserve to be SAFE in our own communities."

In a statement accompanying the latter, ICE took aim at so-called "sanctuary" cities, which refuse to cooperate with federal law enforcement in deporting illegal immigrant criminals.

"ICE recognizes that some jurisdictions are concerned that cooperating with federal immigration officials will erode trust with immigrant communities and make it harder for local law enforcement to serve those populations. However, ‘sanctuary’ policies can end up shielding dangerous criminals, who often victimize those same communities," it said.

It also stressed DHS’ efforts to remove illegal immigrants: "From mid-May 2023 through the end of July 2024, DHS removed or returned more than 893,600 individuals, including more than 138,300 individuals in family units. The majority of all individuals encountered at the Southwest Border over the past three years have been removed, returned, or expelled."

This is a diaster and should considered treason.

Criminals are being welcomed in the United States of America by Biden-Harris and the DNC.
 
is there a link to this report so we can read it or do we have to wait for the election to end and obama's real birth certificate to be released?

and can we get a number on how many illegals are eating peoples pets?

looks like their october surprise came a couple days early.
 
so is there an actual report out there from ICE that we can read for ourselves?

or for now do we just get pictures of news headlines, and eventually some memes?

so far all i've seen was a faux entertainment host going on about it, while waving around some random rolled up document as a tv prop. i take it that wasn't a copy of this actual report, as it would probably contain more than one or two pages if something which they are claiming is actually going on and is actually being documented.
 
idrankyourbeer said:
so is there an actual report out there from ICE that we can read for ourselves?

or for now do we just get pictures of news headlines, and eventually some memes?

so far all i've seen was a faux entertainment host going on about it, while waving around some random rolled up document as a tv prop. i take it that wasn't a copy of this actual report, as it would probably contain more than one or two pages if something which they are claiming is actually going on and is actually being documented.
https://www.ice.gov/spotlight/statistics
 
Time to build a moat filled with alligators, crocodiles, and snakes
 
Natural Order said:
https://www.ice.gov/spotlight/statistics
the latest on their dashboard is the report from 2023,

2023 Year in Review

and it says

ERO officials made 170,590 administrative arrests, representing a 19.5% increase in overall arrests from FY 2022. Of the total arrests ICE conducted in FY 2023, 43% of those arrested had criminal convictions or pending criminal charges, up from 32.5% in FY 2022. In the group of 73,822 individuals with criminal histories, there were 290,708 charges and convictions for an average of four per individual. These included many serious charges or convictions for offenses such as:
  • Homicide (1,713).

  • Kidnapping (1,655).

  • Sexual assault (4,390).

  • Assault (33,209).

  • Robbery (3,097).

  • Burglary (6,964).

  • Weapons offenses (7,520).

doesn't really to line up to what the news media is saying here.

i guess there must have been a 1000% increase in crimes all across the board in just the first 6 months of the year (apparently the report is for july 2024, at least according to faux noise). or perhaps somebody may have just took a sharpie and stuck an extra 0 on the end of everything when they went to that rube in congress and told him what they think they found.
 
idrankyourbeer said:
the latest on their dashboard is the report from 2023,

2023 Year in Review

and it says

ERO officials made 170,590 administrative arrests, representing a 19.5% increase in overall arrests from FY 2022. Of the total arrests ICE conducted in FY 2023, 43% of those arrested had criminal convictions or pending criminal charges, up from 32.5% in FY 2022. In the group of 73,822 individuals with criminal histories, there were 290,708 charges and convictions for an average of four per individual. These included many serious charges or convictions for offenses such as:
  • Homicide (1,713).

  • Kidnapping (1,655).

  • Sexual assault (4,390).

  • Assault (33,209).

  • Robbery (3,097).

  • Burglary (6,964).

  • Weapons offenses (7,520).

doesn't really to line up to what the news media is saying here.

i guess there must have been a 1000% increase in crimes all across the board in just the last 9 months. or somebody may have just took a sharpie and stuck an extra 0 on the end of everything when they went to that rube in congress and told him what they think they found.
They're probably tallying all of the years under Biden?
 
Let's see the democrats response will be.

It's all a lie.

Then really it's nothing and we should just move on.

Then well what about all the criminals that are US citizens.

Then if you care about this you are a racist Nazi and hate all people that are not white. So end of argument.
 
This country is toast. Vote in Kamala and watch those numbers, triple.

Please, if you don’t want to vote Trump, at least don’t push the button for Kamala. Your children and grandchildren’s life depends on it.
 
