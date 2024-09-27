Tens of thousands of illegal immigrants with sexual assault, murder convictions roaming US streets: ICE data Tens of thousands of illegal immigrants with sex offense and homicide convictions are currently roaming the United States, according to new data.

Under Harris-Acting ICE Director Patrick Lechleitner said 13000 illegal immigrants convicted of murder-15,000 sex offenders entered U.S.Tens of thousands of illegal immigrants with sex offenses and homicide convictions are loose on the streets, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) data provided to lawmakers this week.The agency provided data to Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, about national data for illegal immigrants with criminal charges or convictions. The data, as of July 2024, is broken down by those in detention, and those who are not in detention -- known as the non-detained docket. The non-detained docket includes illegal immigrants who have final orders of removal or are going through removal proceedings but are not detained in ICE custody. There are currently more than 7 million people on that docket.The data says that, among those not in detention, there are 425,431 convicted criminals and 222,141 with pending criminal charges.Those include 62,231 convicted of assault, 14,301 convicted of burglary, 56,533 with drug convictions and 13,099 convicted of homicide. An additional 2,521 have kidnapping convictions and 15,811 have sexual assault convictions.There are an additional 1,845 with pending homicide charges, 42,915 with assault charges, 3,266 with burglary charges and 4,250 with assault charges."As of July 21, 2024, there were 662,566 noncitizens with criminal histories on ICE's national docket—13,099 criminally convicted MURDERS!" Gonzales said in a statement. "Americans deserve to be SAFE in our own communities."In a statement accompanying the latter, ICE took aim at so-called "sanctuary" cities, which refuse to cooperate with federal law enforcement in deporting illegal immigrant criminals."ICE recognizes that some jurisdictions are concerned that cooperating with federal immigration officials will erode trust with immigrant communities and make it harder for local law enforcement to serve those populations. However, 'sanctuary' policies can end up shielding dangerous criminals, who often victimize those same communities," it said.It also stressed DHS' efforts to remove illegal immigrants: "From mid-May 2023 through the end of July 2024, DHS removed or returned more than 893,600 individuals, including more than 138,300 individuals in family units. The majority of all individuals encountered at the Southwest Border over the past three years have been removed, returned, or expelled."