40+ fighting fat

Oblivian
Aging
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Mar 7, 2006
- Messages
- 43,575
- Reaction score
- 2,683
I haven't done a food log in over 15 years. A log helps to keep me accountable. I've been eating like an asshole lately, so mainly just looking to keep things in check. Weighed 201.4 this morning. 185 lbs is pretty lean with the muscle mass I carry, so I'm thinking this may be a target weight. Winter is coming to an end here, so I'll probably add in some more cardio. I've mainly been lifting only for the past couple months.