40+ fighting fat

I haven't done a food log in over 15 years. A log helps to keep me accountable. I've been eating like an asshole lately, so mainly just looking to keep things in check. Weighed 201.4 this morning. 185 lbs is pretty lean with the muscle mass I carry, so I'm thinking this may be a target weight. Winter is coming to an end here, so I'll probably add in some more cardio. I've mainly been lifting only for the past couple months.
 
Use Myfitnesspal for an ok free app to track calories. You can scan barcodes to help track calories. I tried other apps like Mynetdiary. They are more or less the same thing unless you pay for the premium version. Good luck.
 
It’s either dieting or adding cardio to manage your calories (deficit, surplus, maintenance).

I had a weight gain issue and chalked it up to age……. I have a home gym etc. I do all my training, conditioning and cardio accordingly.

What happened was my dog that I walk 2-8 miles every single day got old and sick so I no longer was walking him. Because of the nature of it just being burned into my daily routine I never actually accounted it for anything. I finally realized that was the variable that changed things.

Those calories I was no longer burning added up over a few months and I was entirely clueless.
 
I've been pretty successful with dropping weight prior. In the last log, I went from 190 lbs to 160 lbs in less than 3 months for a bet lol. Basically I just look at my status quo and eat less. I normally drop quick with just very slight changes in diet and I'll eventually stall, then I go more strict. I'll probably get down to 190-195 lbs by just not eating like a fatass. I've literally been eating whatever without gaining much because I'm so active.
 
Morning Weight: 200.4 lbs

Yesterday's food below:

Morning snack 1: handful of almonds
Morning snack 2: two mandarin oranges

Lunch: Superbowl leftovers - small bowl of chorizo and potato soup, 1 deviled egg, 1 small pig in a blanket

Training smoothie: spinach, banana, protein, preworkout

Dinner: bowl of butter and garlic noodles with shrimp and broccoli (light on noodles, heavy on shrimp)

Night snack: Protein shake (greek yogurt, spoonful of peanut butter, chocolate protein) + large cupful of nearly naked popcorn

My calorie intake between dinner and night snack was probably 1000-1500 less than what I've been doing lol
 
