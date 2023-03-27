2nd language anyone?

It’s really the Americas as a whole. Quebec is the exception to the rule. But if you go to most of Canada they don’t know French or other languages besides native languages of immigrants, similar to the US. In Mexico people typically just speak Spanish, in Brazil they speak Portuguese, so forth and so on. There are some small exceptions with countries like Belize (English, Spanish, etc.) or Suriname (Dutch, English, etc.). More bilingualism if you want to include countries with English or French based creoles like Jamaica or Haiti.Only 'Muricans only speak one fucking language...
Yes, aside from my native I know Russian and English. I can maybe try to get by in German if I'm locked in a room full of stubborn germans.
Do you understand Estonian or Lithuanian at all?
My mom is fluent in estonian, but she didn't bother to teach me at all. I know something, but if I said that "I know" estonian, I'd be misleading people.
I don't give a shit about lithuanian at all. I know the touristy phrases to be polite, but nothing else. It's 2023, everyone speaks english, at least the post-soviet generation does.
If I hadn't been exposed to russian or german because of my family, before I started learning english in school, I wouldn't bother with those either. At least not voluntarily, because we eventually get taught german and russian in school anyway.
English is my second language. I’m working on Spanish now, spending about 1 hour a day on it. I’d love to become fluent.
I've learned over the past few days that most Japanese people speak English to some extent. Many not very well but I've also met a few that spoke really good English.It’s really the Americas as a whole. Quebec is the exception to the rule. But if you go to most of Canada they don’t know French or other languages besides native languages of immigrants, similar to the US. In Mexico people typically just speak Spanish, in Brazil they speak Portuguese, so forth and so on. There are some small exceptions with countries like Belize (English, Spanish, etc.) or Suriname (Dutch, English, etc.). More bilingualism if you want to include countries with English or French based creoles like Jamaica or Haiti.
Now in Europe it’s more common for people to be fluent in at least two languages like English or French or a native language. Same thing in Africa and Middle East. East Asia is more monolingual like the Americas. Southeast Asia varies with certain countries like the Philippines or Singapore being bilingual. South Asia is typically multilingual with varying degrees of English spoken as well and languages like Hindustani (Hindi, Urdu) used as a lingua franca.