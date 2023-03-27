2nd language anyone?

It’s really the Americas as a whole. Quebec is the exception to the rule. But if you go to most of Canada they don’t know French or other languages besides native languages of immigrants, similar to the US. In Mexico people typically just speak Spanish, in Brazil they speak Portuguese, so forth and so on. There are some small exceptions with countries like Belize (English, Spanish, etc.) or Suriname (Dutch, English, etc.). More bilingualism if you want to include countries with English or French based creoles like Jamaica or Haiti.Now in Europe it’s more common for people to be fluent in at least two languages like English or French or a native language. Same thing in Africa and Middle East. East Asia is more monolingual like the Americas. Southeast Asia varies with certain countries like the Philippines or Singapore being bilingual. South Asia is typically multilingual with varying degrees of English spoken as well and languages like Hindustani (Hindi, Urdu) used as a lingua franca.