2nd language anyone?

T

tomjones

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Nov 29, 2013
Messages
2,819
Reaction score
3,533
Does any of you sherbros speak a 2nd language? and if so do you use both languages on a daily basis?

I'm learning a second language and it's not easy and the rewards seem to only come with proficiency.
 
I speak English, French, and Cantonese Chinese. French is actually my first language. Reading is not an issue but I don't use it much so I am really rusty speaking it. But give me a few days in France and it all comes right back.
 
Yes, aside from my native I know Russian and English.

I can maybe try to get by in German if I'm locked in a room full of stubborn germans. I don't really need it unless I'm in germany, since my german relatives know Russian too. I only really hear it on TV sometimes.
 
Last edited:
English and a bit of French + couple of words in Portuguese in that 2nd language order
 
English.

American.

Australian.

Seriously, English is my first, French my second language.
 
Sonny Qc said:
Only 'Muricans only speak one fucking language...
Click to expand...
It’s really the Americas as a whole. Quebec is the exception to the rule. But if you go to most of Canada they don’t know French or other languages besides native languages of immigrants, similar to the US. In Mexico people typically just speak Spanish, in Brazil they speak Portuguese, so forth and so on. There are some small exceptions with countries like Belize (English, Spanish, etc.) or Suriname (Dutch, English, etc.). More bilingualism if you want to include countries with English or French based creoles like Jamaica or Haiti.

Now in Europe it’s more common for people to be fluent in at least two languages like English or French or a native language. Same thing in Africa and Middle East. East Asia is more monolingual like the Americas. Southeast Asia varies with certain countries like the Philippines or Singapore being bilingual. South Asia is typically multilingual with varying degrees of English spoken as well and languages like Hindustani (Hindi, Urdu) used as a lingua franca.
 
650lb Sumo said:
Do you understand Estonian or Lithuanian at all?
Click to expand...

My mom is fluent in estonian, but she didn't bother to teach me at all. I know something, but if I said that "I know" estonian, I'd be misleading people.

I don't give a shit about lithuanian at all. I know the touristy phrases to be polite, but nothing else. It's 2023, everyone speaks english, at least the post-soviet generation does.

If I hadn't been exposed to russian or german because of my family, before I started learning english in school, I wouldn't bother with those either. At least not voluntarily, because we eventually get taught german and russian in school anyway.
 
Last edited:
Ponchik said:
My mom is fluent in estonian, but she didn't bother to teach me at all. I know something, but if I said that "I know" estonian, I'd be misleading people.

I don't give a shit about lithuanian at all. I know the touristy phrases to be polite, but nothing else. It's 2023, everyone speaks english, at least the post-soviet generation does.

If I hadn't been exposed to russian or german because of my family, before I started learning english in school, I wouldn't bother with those either. At least not voluntarily, because we eventually get taught german and russian in school anyway.
Click to expand...

My man, i dont care about languages either and i got 3 fluently lol
 
I believe that learning other languages is about to be obsolete.

We have earbuds that can translate in real time, and they're only going to get better, so language barriers won't really be a thing for most people.

An entire language takes up a lot of space in your brain that could be dedicated to other things.

Things that you can't just solve with earbuds.
 
Hollywood Jack said:
It’s really the Americas as a whole. Quebec is the exception to the rule. But if you go to most of Canada they don’t know French or other languages besides native languages of immigrants, similar to the US. In Mexico people typically just speak Spanish, in Brazil they speak Portuguese, so forth and so on. There are some small exceptions with countries like Belize (English, Spanish, etc.) or Suriname (Dutch, English, etc.). More bilingualism if you want to include countries with English or French based creoles like Jamaica or Haiti.

Now in Europe it’s more common for people to be fluent in at least two languages like English or French or a native language. Same thing in Africa and Middle East. East Asia is more monolingual like the Americas. Southeast Asia varies with certain countries like the Philippines or Singapore being bilingual. South Asia is typically multilingual with varying degrees of English spoken as well and languages like Hindustani (Hindi, Urdu) used as a lingua franca.
Click to expand...
I've learned over the past few days that most Japanese people speak English to some extent. Many not very well but I've also met a few that spoke really good English.
 
Orally fluent in Polish. I can read at a child's level and can't write it for shit(never went to school there)

I moved my elderly mother in after my dad died, I usually speak Polish with her or any of my family back in the motherland
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,246
Messages
56,108,538
Members
175,073
Latest member
Black Noble

Share this page

Back
Top