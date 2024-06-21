  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

23 Year old Khabib in the leadup to his first UFC fight.

HHJ

HHJ

Devil Djinn Satan Jiri
@plutonium
Joined
Feb 12, 2004
Messages
146,511
Reaction score
109,113



This is a must for all Khabib fans.

Cliffs:

Makachkala is ROUGH. When those guys are training outside, it aint no kinda pretty sight.

You see Khabib's judo coach. They both express with regret that Khabib doesnt go to him as much as before, now that his MMA career is taking off. Khabib aparrently started Judo first as a child before training in Combat Sambo and MMA at the same time under Abdulmanap.

His Judo teacher also says that if Khabib stayed with him in Judo he could make him a medalist.

Abdulmanap has a lineup of young fighters who are all world champions in various disciplines under him. There is a funny moment where they are playing Dagestani Basketball and he manhandles like 2 or 3 guys so his team can score.

The consensus is already that Khabib is destined for greatness and they are all proud of him for making it to the UFC.

"No I havent trained with a cage yet. We just dont have it"

Khabib's first UFC is against Kamal Shalorus, in Nashville TN. It's funny to see Khabib's impressions of a completley different world than hes used to. He is in a hotel where you can see the arena from the window.

"This where we gonna fight. 20,000 people. But its ok, we can conquer it"

He meets Shalorus before the fight and they are friendly.

Ok no more cliffs, just watch, if you havent seen this, its amazing. Really great stuff and glad they documented it.
 
Last edited:
Caucasians be it Chechnya, Georgia, Armenia, Dagestan or some of the smaller regions are amazing at combat sports. Especially Dagestan and the fact that the sport of MMA has become so popular there is great for their people and for true MMA fans because they help raise the level when it comes to skills and ability. I wish the UFC signed more of that regions talent, the sport would be better for it.

Khabib is a pioneer, he helped bring MMA to much of the ex Soviet world. Awesome video.
 
The guy's channel has insane content.

They show Khabib and Islam talking to each other in the cage after the Conor fight brawl

Khabib says "I tried to hit Danis but I dont know if I got him"

Islam: I hit him.

Khabib: In the face?

Islam: ..I dont know.
 
jones at 23 would head kick him into oblivion
 
JFC everyone is so young here

 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,878
Messages
55,722,600
Members
174,912
Latest member
joshclarke01

Share this page

Back
Top