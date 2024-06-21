23 Year old Khabib in the leadup to his first UFC fight.







This is a must for all Khabib fans.



Cliffs:



Makachkala is ROUGH. When those guys are training outside, it aint no kinda pretty sight.



You see Khabib's judo coach. They both express with regret that Khabib doesnt go to him as much as before, now that his MMA career is taking off. Khabib aparrently started Judo first as a child before training in Combat Sambo and MMA at the same time under Abdulmanap.



His Judo teacher also says that if Khabib stayed with him in Judo he could make him a medalist.



Abdulmanap has a lineup of young fighters who are all world champions in various disciplines under him. There is a funny moment where they are playing Dagestani Basketball and he manhandles like 2 or 3 guys so his team can score.



The consensus is already that Khabib is destined for greatness and they are all proud of him for making it to the UFC.



"No I havent trained with a cage yet. We just dont have it"



Khabib's first UFC is against Kamal Shalorus, in Nashville TN. It's funny to see Khabib's impressions of a completley different world than hes used to. He is in a hotel where you can see the arena from the window.



"This where we gonna fight. 20,000 people. But its ok, we can conquer it"



He meets Shalorus before the fight and they are friendly.



Ok no more cliffs, just watch, if you havent seen this, its amazing. Really great stuff and glad they documented it.