  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

21 fights to look forward to this month.

JustOnce

JustOnce

On Hiatus
@Gold
Joined
Jan 22, 2015
Messages
23,588
Reaction score
27,141
HW: Sergei vs Volkov(June 22nd)

Hard-hitting HW in Sergei going up against Uber-Volkov, who may be no longer the same Volkov who got sent to a shadow realm by Lewis after beating the hell out of him for the entire fight. What's not to like?

giphy.gif



HW: Andrei vs Bouday(June 29th)

15+ years after Fedor fight, Andrei fights on against Buday who is like 4-1 in UFC. Buday isn't very good, so maybe one last win for Andrei?


rvr00O.gif


LHW: Jamahall vs Ulberg(June 29th)

Someone should tell Jamahall to stfu, because every time he speaks, seems like he loses one more fan if there was any. A banger of a fight, maybe. I think Hill's better than Ulberg if he's mentally and physically right. Ulberg to me is better looking, more technical version of Johnny Walker.


cu-dam-2969.gif



MW: Khamzat vs Rob(June 22)

The moment of truth is finally here for Khamzat. Is Khamzat's gas tank as dogshit as it appeared at times? If he can't get him out early, which he may, might be a long night. Likely the best fight of the month by a mile.


khamzat-chimaev.gif



MW: Bullet vs Joilton(June 22)

There was a good amount of anticipation about Bullet on Sherdog due to one of us sherbro being super high on him. His grappling looked atrocious last time out, let's see how it he looks against the guy. It leads me to think that if you lost to Clay Collard of all people, you have no business at high level of MMA, let alone at MW, but let's see, haven't seen Joilton fight.


Shara-Bullet-UFC-294.jpg


MW: Pyfer vs Barriault (June 29)
Pyfer's hype train got derailed last time out. Probably not the best gas tank around, but still not an easy out. You can say what you want about the guy, but Barriault comes to fight and can push the pace. A decent MW fight.


giphy.gif



MW: Ikram vs Trocoli(June 15th)

Once known as a sambo guy who got sent to a shadow realm by Khamzat, Ikram is on a nice run himself. Will he be able to beat Mackenzie Dern's compatriot Bf?


Screenshot-2024-02-16-204051.png


WW: MVP vs Gary(June 22)

Two most unliable fighters that I've seen last 20 years of following MMA. What I wanna see is double ko, but this is a very good fight/match up. Wish we saw Doumbe vs MVP, but this will do.

200w.gif


WW: Rinat vs Dalby(June 22)

This gonna be a barnburner. A russian who was running over everybody vs a super durable fighter in Dalby who is looking pretty good in his own right recently derailing the Bonfim hype train. If Dalby can stay in there late, can Dalby get to Rinat like his last fight?

giphy.gif



FW: Conor vs Chandler(June 29th)

A fight between two washed up fighters, one of who may not even be training right, and the other who has been dying for his red panty night but training diligently. Washed up Conor vs likely washed up Poor man's Chad Mendes.

source.gif
 
FW: Naimov vs Melsik(June 22)

Arguably neither guy isn't much of high level fighters who likely won't ever break top 10, though both have fancy looking records. Might even be a boring fight too between fighters who aren't all that. But Naimov being so happy after winnng his debut makes me pull for the guy.

mma.gif


FW: Jeka vs Wilson(June 15)

UFC is trying to throw a freebie for their indonesian market for Jeka who looks fun on the feet and clueless on the ground. Combined 42 fights between the two, just three decisions. Will Jeka's dogshit grappling be too much to overcome for UFC's attempt to reach Indonesian fanbase? Wilson can prob sub this guy. If he doesn't get ktfo first. Just bleed.



BW: Farid Bashart vs Montel jackson(June 22)

Personally been pretty high on Bashart brothers as prospects, though I did rate his brother more who recently lost for the first time. Undefeated prospect going up against a decent test in Jackson. A good BW fight.

javid-basharat.gif


BW: Vinnicious vs Simon(June 29)

Simon derailed jack shore hype train not long ago. I was very much on that hype train as a matter of fact. He's on two fight skid going up against vinnicious who looked really good last time out. Should be an exciting one if he can keep it standing against Simon.

197e3c31383e0fc4d21f76bbfd3a776dfd96aa05.gif



BW: Talbot vs Ghemmouri (June 29)

Talbot looked mindblowingly good against Saaiman who in my opinion is a great prospect in his own right. A super prospect to watch out for going up against a guy with a nice looking record of 12-2 albeit coming off a loss.

giphy-downsized-large.gif




BW: Jourdain vs Silva (June 29)

Likely Jourdain may have reached his ceiling, but he has an exciting style usually, and this going to be a real banger. 40 fights between the two, only one loss by finish, and only 3 out of their 27 combined wins are decisions. Somethings gotta give.

charles-jourdain-jourdain-ufc.gif


BW: Kang vs Gafurov(June 22)

TBH A battle of mids. Just looking out for some KMMA life lines since there doesn't seem to be much down the pipe line.

giphy.gif


BW: Lee vs Xiao(June 22)

Korean prosect Lee, 9-1, against a 26 year old 26-7 chinese prospect. Lee is 30, so time isn't on his side esp for a bw, but you never know. KMMA can def use some good prospects.


FLW: Taira vs Perez(June 15th)

Taira has a bit of hype behind me. Likely one of only two prospects perhaps worth following from Japan with Rinya, outside Sezawa from Rizin. Perez were looking real good during his run before he shat the bed and coming off a win. A decent fight.

giphy.gif


FLW: Van vs Tagir(June 15)

Van has looked really good, especially for a 22 yo kid. 3-0 in UFC going up against ever-tough Tagir. Likely gonna be a banger if it stays standing.

josh-van-joshua-van.gif


FLW: Rei Tsuruya vs Carlos Hernandez(June 29)

A 21 yo undefeated 9-0 prospect with 8 finishes from Japan. Would be interesting to see how this one pans out for JMMA.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Black9
Media June 2024 Most STACKED Month Of Cards in UFC History?
Replies
17
Views
692
kalabula
K
JoeRowe
Forecasting UFC 301-306
Replies
8
Views
699
JoeRowe
JoeRowe

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,063
Messages
55,670,333
Members
174,889
Latest member
FutureUFCEnjoyer

Share this page

Back
Top