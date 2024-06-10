21 fights to look forward to this month.

Hard-hitting HW in Sergei going up against Uber-Volkov, who may be no longer the same Volkov who got sent to a shadow realm by Lewis after beating the hell out of him for the entire fight. What's not to like?15+ years after Fedor fight, Andrei fights on against Buday who is like 4-1 in UFC. Buday isn't very good, so maybe one last win for Andrei?Someone should tell Jamahall to stfu, because every time he speaks, seems like he loses one more fan if there was any. A banger of a fight, maybe. I think Hill's better than Ulberg if he's mentally and physically right. Ulberg to me is better looking, more technical version of Johnny Walker.The moment of truth is finally here for Khamzat. Is Khamzat's gas tank as dogshit as it appeared at times? If he can't get him out early, which he may, might be a long night. Likely the best fight of the month by a mile.There was a good amount of anticipation about Bullet on Sherdog due to one of us sherbro being super high on him. His grappling looked atrocious last time out, let's see how it he looks against the guy. It leads me to think that if you lost to Clay Collard of all people, you have no business at high level of MMA, let alone at MW, but let's see, haven't seen Joilton fight.Pyfer's hype train got derailed last time out. Probably not the best gas tank around, but still not an easy out. You can say what you want about the guy, but Barriault comes to fight and can push the pace. A decent MW fight.Once known as a sambo guy who got sent to a shadow realm by Khamzat, Ikram is on a nice run himself. Will he be able to beat Mackenzie Dern's compatriot Bf?Two most unliable fighters that I've seen last 20 years of following MMA. What I wanna see is double ko, but this is a very good fight/match up. Wish we saw Doumbe vs MVP, but this will do.This gonna be a barnburner. A russian who was running over everybody vs a super durable fighter in Dalby who is looking pretty good in his own right recently derailing the Bonfim hype train. If Dalby can stay in there late, can Dalby get to Rinat like his last fight?A fight between two washed up fighters, one of who may not even be training right, and the other who has been dying for his red panty night but training diligently. Washed up Conor vs likely washed up Poor man's Chad Mendes.