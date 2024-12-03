LMP
409 hype man
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Jun 19, 2015
- Messages
- 21,436
- Reaction score
- 24,152
Alright everyone is that time of year again. The years seemed go by faster as we age.
Here is the official list of awards for the year. It's subject to change depending on your nominations. Feel free to add your own personal rewards and shoutout people you think are worthy of being mentioned.
The Mega Chad- this award is for the best overall contributor to the WR. You think they have interesting post. Maybe they just make the best threads. Either way they go out of their way to post at a level the rest of the WR only wish that they could.
The Shield- this person can't help themselves. They are going to say whatever thoughts come to mind and have no sense of being able to filter themselves. We all know it's just a matter of time for this account and we will not be surprised when the hammer drops
The Stalin- this award is for the best overall left leaning poster. Maybe you agree with everything they say, maybe you just respect them for having the ability to actually articulate their point of view.
The Trump- copy paste from the stalin award but for a right leaning poster.
Deep State Assassination- The mods finally swung the hammer for this one. It was about time. If the mods would actually do their jobs this poster would have been banned years ago.
The Starman- this is reserved for the contributor that couldn't hold up in losing an argument. The tucked their tail in spectacular fashion. They simply aren't built to lose an argument.
Lord Emperor- this Mod stands above the rest. Righteous and glorious. All other mods could learn a thing or two about how to fill the role.
Commie Fascist Deep State Operative- this is the worst mod. They go out of their way to abuse the rules and are on an obvious power trip. They obviously are being paid to silence people they don't agree with and control the narrative.
Will You Just Shut Up- (worst contributor) no matter what topic, this person shows how dumb they are. We are sick and tired of having to read their nonsense. Take a break touch some grass.
Sample ballot:
@LMP
The Mega Chad
The Shield
The Stalin
The Trump
Deep State assassination
The Starman
Lord Emperor
Commie Fascist Deep State Operative
Will You Just Shut Up
Here is the official list of awards for the year. It's subject to change depending on your nominations. Feel free to add your own personal rewards and shoutout people you think are worthy of being mentioned.
The Mega Chad- this award is for the best overall contributor to the WR. You think they have interesting post. Maybe they just make the best threads. Either way they go out of their way to post at a level the rest of the WR only wish that they could.
The Shield- this person can't help themselves. They are going to say whatever thoughts come to mind and have no sense of being able to filter themselves. We all know it's just a matter of time for this account and we will not be surprised when the hammer drops
The Stalin- this award is for the best overall left leaning poster. Maybe you agree with everything they say, maybe you just respect them for having the ability to actually articulate their point of view.
The Trump- copy paste from the stalin award but for a right leaning poster.
Deep State Assassination- The mods finally swung the hammer for this one. It was about time. If the mods would actually do their jobs this poster would have been banned years ago.
The Starman- this is reserved for the contributor that couldn't hold up in losing an argument. The tucked their tail in spectacular fashion. They simply aren't built to lose an argument.
Lord Emperor- this Mod stands above the rest. Righteous and glorious. All other mods could learn a thing or two about how to fill the role.
Commie Fascist Deep State Operative- this is the worst mod. They go out of their way to abuse the rules and are on an obvious power trip. They obviously are being paid to silence people they don't agree with and control the narrative.
Will You Just Shut Up- (worst contributor) no matter what topic, this person shows how dumb they are. We are sick and tired of having to read their nonsense. Take a break touch some grass.
Sample ballot:
@LMP
The Mega Chad
The Shield
The Stalin
The Trump
Deep State assassination
The Starman
Lord Emperor
Commie Fascist Deep State Operative
Will You Just Shut Up