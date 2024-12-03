Social 2024 WR Award nominations

LMP

LMP

409 hype man
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jun 19, 2015
Messages
21,436
Reaction score
24,152
Alright everyone is that time of year again. The years seemed go by faster as we age.

Here is the official list of awards for the year. It's subject to change depending on your nominations. Feel free to add your own personal rewards and shoutout people you think are worthy of being mentioned.

The Mega Chad- this award is for the best overall contributor to the WR. You think they have interesting post. Maybe they just make the best threads. Either way they go out of their way to post at a level the rest of the WR only wish that they could.

The Shield- this person can't help themselves. They are going to say whatever thoughts come to mind and have no sense of being able to filter themselves. We all know it's just a matter of time for this account and we will not be surprised when the hammer drops

The Stalin- this award is for the best overall left leaning poster. Maybe you agree with everything they say, maybe you just respect them for having the ability to actually articulate their point of view.

The Trump- copy paste from the stalin award but for a right leaning poster.

Deep State Assassination- The mods finally swung the hammer for this one. It was about time. If the mods would actually do their jobs this poster would have been banned years ago.

The Starman- this is reserved for the contributor that couldn't hold up in losing an argument. The tucked their tail in spectacular fashion. They simply aren't built to lose an argument.

Lord Emperor- this Mod stands above the rest. Righteous and glorious. All other mods could learn a thing or two about how to fill the role.

Commie Fascist Deep State Operative- this is the worst mod. They go out of their way to abuse the rules and are on an obvious power trip. They obviously are being paid to silence people they don't agree with and control the narrative.

Will You Just Shut Up- (worst contributor) no matter what topic, this person shows how dumb they are. We are sick and tired of having to read their nonsense. Take a break touch some grass.



Sample ballot:

@LMP

The Mega Chad

The Shield

The Stalin

The Trump

Deep State assassination

The Starman

Lord Emperor

Commie Fascist Deep State Operative

Will You Just Shut Up
 
my nomination for Commie Fascist Deep State Operative goes to @LMP

will get the rest of my picks in later but this is the most important one by far.
 
idrankyourbeer said:
my nomination for Commie Fascist Deep State Operative goes to @LMP

will get the rest of my picks in later but this is the most important one.
Click to expand...
Your nomination failed to register. Better luck next year.
 
LMP said:
Your nomination failed to register. Better luck next year.
Click to expand...

this is not over. i am going to rally the troops and have the entire mayberry lounge piling into this thread to nominate you for such a prestigious award.
 
idrankyourbeer said:
this is not over. i am going to rally the troops and have the entire mayberry lounge piling into this thread to nominate you for such a prestigious award.
Click to expand...
<DontBelieve1>
 
where is the worst poster?

i've been training hard all year to defend my title. i'll be damned if it was all for nothing. idyb vs cucks4tuck 2 has fight of the century written all over it.
 
I nominate myself for The Starman (I've never posted here before)
 
  • Like
Reactions: LMP
idrankyourbeer said:
where is the worst poster?

i've been training hard all year to defend my title. i'll be damned if it was all for nothing. idyb vs cucks4tucks 2 has fight of the century written all over it.
Click to expand...
Will you just shut up.
 
Jacket time said:
Click to expand...


you said that if the jury found trump guilty you would change your name to idrankyourbeer's maid. well the jury found him guilty and like you said,

Jacket time said:
but a bet is a bet
Click to expand...

the jury found him guilty on all charges and i never offered you any takebacks, or an opportunity to redeem yourself. fix your shit slave bitch. a bet is a bet.
 
LMP said:
It's the name of the Award you asked about......
Click to expand...

i hereby nominate you to piss off troll.

a dumb poster does not equal the worst poster. i mean there's lots of dumb posters here but i don't believe that i would qualify for that position.

i see a worst moderator category but i don't see one for dumbest mod. in which case i would also nominate you.
 
idrankyourbeer said:
i hereby nominate you to piss off troll.

a dumb poster does not equal the worst poster. i mean there's lots of dumb posters here but i don't believe that i would qualify for that position.

i see a worst moderator category but i don't see one for dumbest mod. in which case i would also nominate you.
Click to expand...
<BidenShutIt>
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,253,714
Messages
56,602,232
Members
175,302
Latest member
jmftutorial

Share this page

Back
Top