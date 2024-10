2024 tracked betting results

Sadistics was a great bettor despite imo not being anything special in terms of assessing fighters. Not that he was bad, but I never felt he was better than myself or some others.



What made him great at betting was jumping on the best early lines and instantly recognizing which ones were off and getting $ down on them before they moved. That guy ALWAYS got the best of every line offered. Gave him the freedom to freeroll, hedge, etc better than any of the rest of us could.