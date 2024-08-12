Social 2024 PotWR sign up

Sign up is open for candidates to be the War Room's next President.

What do you win? Nothing absolutely nothing besides bragging rights.

Who can Sign up? Anyone on Sherdog with a two or more year old account.

How will we make sure this is a fair election? We won't! Cheat, make back room deals, it's all legal.

The rounds will be A town hall where everyone gets to know the candidates. Then a jungle round where we start chopping people through the use of polls. We then head to a semifinals round with the top four. The final two will duke it out for the top spot.


@ me to let me know if you want in on this. I'll answer all the questions I can. Remember that War Room rules apply and have fun.





all rules are subject to change however I see fit at any moment. Long live the Deep State.
 
Two week sign up, two weeks town hall, two weeks jungle, two weeks semifinals, and then the finals will end on election night.
Bugger, I can't commit. What fun though, right?
 
Also you can submit townhall question.
 
I dunno, maybe make a poll.

I'd be a mediocre president that's for sure.
 
Being the most centrist poster here, I easily would win because I'm well liked on both sides. However I've decided not to run.
You should run, you're a reasonable guy.
Vote for me and I’ll make so much fake money and distribute it you couldn’t even imagine.
Fake money huh?, I can pretend to do a lot of stuff with that money that doesn't exist.
