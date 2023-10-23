***2024 NBA Thread - Let The Games Begin***

We are now officially on the eve of the start of the new season, time for a new thread

16921371407671.jpg


Nuggets to repeat as champ

USATSI_20881603-e1686663113888.jpg


Raptors have to shit or get off the pot

image



It's a shame we couldn't get a fantasy pool going, here's my fantasy squad at work (14 teams, 13 players on yahoo):


Jalen Brunson NYK - PG
Anthony Edwards MIN - SG,SF
Darius Garland CLE - PG
Kevin Durant PHX - SF,PF
Jabari Smith Jr. HOU - PF,C
Obi Toppin IND - PF
Clint Capela ATL - C
Christian Wood LAL - PF,C
Markelle Fultz ORL - PG,SG
Dennis Schroder TOR - PG
Cam Whitmore HOU - SF
Dereck Lively II DAL - C
Jalen Suggs ORL - PG,SG
 
1st. Lakers Nuggets grudge match 1st game of the year.
 
Seeing the Mavs fans in the end of the last thread cheering on the signing of Josh Green I can't help but think of all the below replacement level players they've had the last decade all on 15m to 20m contracts.

I feel like at any given time the Mavs have 60% of their cap on 3 plugs you could pull in the 20-30 range in the draft on 3m contracts.
 
https://www.cbssports.com/nba/news/...-three-year-186-million-extension-with-bucks/



Giannis Antetokounmpo has agreed to a contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks, the two-time MVP announced himself on Twitter. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski went on to report the details: three years for $186 million with a player-option for the 2027-28 season. That option allows Antetokounmpo to become a free agent in 2027, when the contract of new teammate Damian Lillard expires, largely linking the two of them together in Milwaukee for the next four seasons.
 
I like giannis, I don't like dame

I'm shorting their championship chances
 
DougieJones said:
https://www.cbssports.com/nba/news/...-three-year-186-million-extension-with-bucks/



Giannis Antetokounmpo has agreed to a contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks, the two-time MVP announced himself on Twitter. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski went on to report the details: three years for $186 million with a player-option for the 2027-28 season. That option allows Antetokounmpo to become a free agent in 2027, when the contract of new teammate Damian Lillard expires, largely linking the two of them together in Milwaukee for the next four seasons.
Woohoo!!!

Great to see a small market franchise secure possibly the best player in the league!

I'll be pulling for the bucks this season.
 
Some of these contract extensions are head scratching. Everyone getting paid these days
 
