2024 NBA Thread - Let The Games Begin***

We are now officially on the eve of the start of the new season, time for a new thread
Nuggets to repeat as champ
Raptors have to shit or get off the pot
It's a shame we couldn't get a fantasy pool going, here's my fantasy squad at work (14 teams, 13 players on yahoo):
Jalen Brunson NYK - PG
Anthony Edwards MIN - SG,SF
Darius Garland CLE - PG
Kevin Durant PHX - SF,PF
Jabari Smith Jr. HOU - PF,C
Obi Toppin IND - PF
Clint Capela ATL - C
Christian Wood LAL - PF,C
Markelle Fultz ORL - PG,SG
Dennis Schroder TOR - PG
Cam Whitmore HOU - SF
Dereck Lively II DAL - C
Jalen Suggs ORL - PG,SG
